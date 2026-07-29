Asian Paints Consolidated Net Profit Rises 39.8% To ₹1,559.45 Crore In Q1 FY27

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Mumbai: Asian Paints announced on 29 July 2026 that its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 grew by 39.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,559.45 crore, compared to ₹1,117.05 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27 stood at ₹10,521.44 crore, marking a 17.7 per cent increase from ₹8,924.49 crore reported in the year-ago period. Total consolidated income for the quarter was ₹10,782.79 crore.

Expenses and Profit Before Tax

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹8,725.20 crore. Consolidated profit before tax rose to ₹2,095.75 crore, up from ₹1,508.71 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the consolidated entity were ₹16.06 for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared to ₹11.47 in the year-ago period. Diluted EPS also increased to ₹16.05 from ₹11.47.

Standalone Results

For standalone operations, net profit for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 increased by 34.3 per cent to ₹1,478.35 crore, compared to ₹1,100.52 crore in the same quarter last year. Standalone revenue from operations grew by 16.7 per cent to ₹9,156.47 crore.

Dividend Declaration

Asian Paints approved a final dividend of ₹23.00 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2026. This dividend was paid on 13 July 2026, following approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 9 July 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.