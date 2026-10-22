Chennai Petroleum Reports 212% Rise In Consolidated Net Profit To ₹2,247.03 Crore For September Quarter, Announces ₹25 Dividend

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited |

Mumbai: Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited on Wednesday announced a consolidated net profit of ₹2,247.03 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, marking a 212 per cent rise compared to the ₹719.19 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Revenue From Operations Up

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹22,055.45 crore, an increase from ₹20,033.62 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Total consolidated income for the quarter reached ₹22,074.34 crore, up from ₹20,039.86 crore year-on-year.

Total Expenses

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 were ₹19,077.65 crore. This is a rise from ₹19,074.80 crore reported in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter increased to ₹150.90. This compares to ₹48.30 in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Interim Dividend Declared

The Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of ₹25 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each for the financial year 2026-27. The record date for ascertaining eligibility for the interim dividend has been fixed as Friday, 30 October 2026. The interim dividend will be paid on or before 21 November 2026, the company said.

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Director Composition

The company did not have the minimum number of independent directors, including a woman independent director, throughout the reporting period. The appointment of a woman independent director is under consideration by the Government of India as on the date of reporting.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.