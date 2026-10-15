MRPL Q2 Net Profit Surges 194% To ₹1,881 Crore, Declares ₹3 Interim Dividend

Mumbai: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) announced a standalone net profit of ₹1,881 crore for the second quarter (Q2 FY27) ended 30 September 2026. This represents a substantial rise from the ₹639 crore profit reported in Q2 FY26.

Revenue from Operations

Revenue from operations for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹35,590 crore, an increase from ₹25,953 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. For the half-year (H1 FY27), revenue reached ₹77,199 crore, up from ₹46,942 crore in H1 FY26.

Profit Before Tax

Standalone profit before tax (PBT) for Q2 FY27 was ₹2,519 crore, compared to ₹975 crore in Q2 FY26. Half-year PBT for H1 FY27 was ₹3,734 crore, against ₹572 crore for H1 FY26.

Interim Dividend Declared

The board of directors, in its meeting on 14 October 2026, approved an interim dividend of ₹3 per equity share, representing 30% of the face value. This declaration comes alongside the approval of the financial results.

Consolidated Performance

On a consolidated basis, profit after tax attributable to owners for Q2 FY27 was ₹1,901 crore, up from ₹627 crore in Q2 FY26. For H1 FY27, the consolidated profit after tax attributable to owners was ₹2,846 crore, compared to ₹357 crore in H1 FY26.

Strategic Developments

MRPL secured a 'BBB-' international credit rating with a Stable Outlook from Fitch Ratings. The company also announced the incorporation of ONGC Petrochemicals Marketing Limited (OPML) on 7 October 2026, a joint venture with ONGC and OPaL, in which MRPL holds a 25% equity stake.

Physical Throughput

Throughput (crude + others) for Q2 FY27 was 4.18 MMT, a decrease from 4.43 MMT in Q2 FY26. Half-year throughput for H1 FY27 increased to 8.61 MMT from 7.95 MMT in H1 FY26.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.