HDB Financial Services Q2 Profit Rises 34.2% To ₹780 Crore, Announces ₹2 Interim Dividend

HDB Financial Services Limited |

Mumbai: HDB Financial Services Limited on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026, along with an interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share.

Financial Performance

Profit after tax for the quarter stood at ₹780 crore, compared to ₹581 crore in the same period last year. Disbursements for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027 reached ₹18,522 crore, an increase of 18.7% year-on-year.

Income and Operating Profit

Net interest income increased by 15.6% to ₹2,534 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, from ₹2,192 crore in the prior year. Net total income rose 11.8% to ₹3,188 crore, up from ₹2,851 crore reported in the previous year.

Pre-provisioning operating profit grew by 15.9% to ₹1,774 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to ₹1,530 crore in the corresponding period of 2025. Profit before tax for the quarter was ₹1,044 crore, a 33.4% increase from ₹782 crore in the same quarter last year.

Asset Quality and Management

Asset under management (AUM) as of September 30, 2026, was ₹1,24,638 crore, an 11.6% growth from ₹1,11,721 crore as on September 30, 2025. Gross Loan Book was ₹1,24,469 crore, up 11.7% from ₹1,11,409 crore recorded on September 30, 2025.

Gross Stage 3 loans were 2.43% as of September 30, 2026, an improvement from 2.81% as of September 30, 2025. Net Stage 3 loans also saw a decline to 1.09% from 1.27% in the previous year.

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each. The record date for this dividend has been set for October 23, 2026.

Loan Provisions

Loan losses and provisions for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, decreased by 2.5% to ₹730 crore from ₹748 crore in the prior year. Provision Coverage stood at 55.00% on Stage 3 assets, compared to 54.73% as of September 30, 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.