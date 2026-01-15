HDB Financial Services Q3 Profit Jumps 36% To ₹644 Crore, AUM Crosses ₹1.14 Lakh Crore

File Image |

New Delhi: HDB Financial Services on Wednesday reported a 36 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 644 crore for the third quarter of this financial year. The NBFC arm of HDFC Bank reported a net profit of Rs 472 crore for the October-December quarter of 2024-25. Total revenue of the company rose to Rs 4,673 crore compared to Rs 4,144 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, HDB Financial Services said in a regulatory filing.

HDB Financial Services Q3 FY26 Results: Revenue & Profit Up 📈 | MCap 62,086.86 Cr



- Q3 FY26 revenue: ₹46,735M (vs ₹41,436M in Q3 FY25)

- Q3 FY26 net profit: ₹6,439M (vs ₹4,723M in Q3 FY25)

- 9-month FY26 revenue: ₹1,36,844M

- 9-month FY26 net profit: ₹17,932M

- Q3 FY26… pic.twitter.com/wckwdjJ1u0 — Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) January 14, 2026

At the same time, interest income of the NBFC firm improved to Rs 3,989 crore, up from Rs 3,517 crore in the third quarter of FY25. Net interest income improved by 22 per cent to Rs 2,285 crore, compared to Rs 1,872 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Its asset under management (AUM) stood at Rs 1,14,853 crore as on December 31, 2025, up 12 per cent from the year-ago period.

The company's gross loans rose 12.2 per cent to Rs 1,14,577 crore as on December 31, 2025, as against Rs 1,02,097 crore in the year-ago period. During the quarter, loan losses and provisions increased to Rs 712 crore, up from Rs 636 crore a year ago. Established in 2007 as a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, HDB Financial Services is categorised as an upper-layer NBFC by the Reserve Bank of India.

During the quarter, the gross stage 3 loans increased to 2.81 per cent, as against 2.25 per cent as at December 31, 2024. Provision Coverage stood at 55.59 per cent on stage 3 assets, as against 60.02 per cent as at December 31, 2024.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.