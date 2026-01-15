 L&T Technology Services Reports ₹3,026 Million Profit & ₹29,235 Million Revenue In Q3 FY26
L&T Technology Services posted a net profit of Rs 3,026 million and revenue of Rs 29,235 million for Q3 FY26. Profit rose 4 percent sequentially despite a Rs 335 million one-time labour-related cost, supported by operational efficiency.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 04:43 PM IST
article-image
Engineering services major posts 4% rise in net profit; operating revenue stays largely stable QoQ. |

Mumbai: L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS) announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3 FY26), reporting a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,026 million-up 4 percent from the previous quarter. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 29,235 million, slightly lower than Rs 29,795 million in Q2.

Stable topline, improved bottom line

Despite flat revenue, LTTS managed to increase its net profit from Rs 2,897 million in the previous quarter to Rs 3,026 million in Q3, aided by controlled employee and operational costs. Total income for the quarter came in at Rs 29,568 million.

Impact of one-time cost

Profit before tax stood at Rs 4,601 million after accounting for an exceptional expense of Rs 335 million related to adjustments from India's new labour codes. Excluding this, pre-exceptional profit was Rs 4,936 million. Net profit margin was steady at 10.3 percent.

Management highlights resilience

CEO Amit Chadha attributed the consistent performance to strong delivery across business units. The tech segment contributed Rs 10,707 million, while mobility and sustainability brought in Rs 8,797 million and Rs 9,731 million, respectively.

Nine-month performance overview

For the April to December 2025 period, LTTS posted revenue of Rs 87,690 million and net profit of Rs 9,470 million. Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the nine months reached Rs 89.25, compared to Rs 90.13 a year earlier.

LTTS delivered steady results in Q3 despite regulatory cost impact, showing resilience in core engineering segments.

Disclaimer: This article is based on unaudited financial results submitted to stock exchanges and does not constitute investment advice.

