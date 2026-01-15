 Menon Bearings Reports 69% YoY Surge In Consolidated Net Profit For Q3 FY26 As Revenue Rises 32% & Operating Performance Strengthens
Menon Bearings reported a 69.1% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹9.25 crore for Q3 FY26, supported by a 32% increase in revenue and better cost control. Operating profit grew 47.7% to ₹16.09 crore. The company remains focused on managing input costs and navigating upcoming regulatory changes.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 01:09 PM IST
File Image |

Kolhapur: Menon Bearings Limited saw a strong December quarter, with net profit climbing 69.1% year-on-year to ₹9.25 crore in Q3 FY26, driven by solid growth in sales and better cost management. Net profit up sharply.

Strong bottom-line growth boosts Q3 results
The company’s consolidated profit after tax rose to ₹9.25 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025, compared to ₹5.47 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, net profit was up 36.3% from ₹6.79 crore in Q2 FY26, reflecting both higher sales and improved operating efficiency.
Revenue growth drives earnings.

Sales grow across segments
Total consolidated revenue for the quarter rose 31.9% year-on-year to ₹78.53 crore, up from ₹59.53 crore in Q3 FY25. Quarter-on-quarter, revenue increased by 21% from ₹64.90 crore. For the nine-month period April–December 2025, revenue stood at ₹212.24 crore, up 19% compared to the same period last year. Margins improve on cost control.

EBITDA rises 47.7% year-on-year
Operating profit (EBITDA) grew 47.7% to ₹16.09 crore in Q3 FY26 from ₹10.89 crore in Q3 FY25. Sequentially, it rose 27.2% from ₹12.66 crore. Management attributed the margin expansion to productivity improvements and cost controls that helped offset rising raw material prices. Outlook steady amid regulatory shifts.

Menon Bearings Reports 69% YoY Surge In Consolidated Net Profit For Q3 FY26 As Revenue Rises 32% & Operating Performance Strengthens
Company monitoring labour code changes
While the company is assessing the impact of upcoming labour law changes, management said measures are already in place to handle input cost pressures through efficiency gains and cost pass-throughs. No material disruption is expected in margins going forward.
Menon Bearings ended the quarter on a strong note with double-digit growth across key metrics, setting a solid base for the final quarter of FY26.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by Menon Bearings Ltd. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.

