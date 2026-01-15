Menon Bearings Reports 69% YoY Surge In Consolidated Net Profit For Q3 FY26 As Revenue Rises 32% & Operating Performance Strengthens

File Image |

Kolhapur: Menon Bearings Limited saw a strong December quarter, with net profit climbing 69.1% year-on-year to ₹9.25 crore in Q3 FY26, driven by solid growth in sales and better cost management. Net profit up sharply.

- Standalone Net Sales for Q3 31.12.2025: ₹57.20 crores, up 44.62% YoY

- Consolidated Net Sales for Q3 31.12.2025: ₹76.90 crores, up 31.92% YoY

- Standalone PAT for Q3 31.12.2025: ₹7.83 crores, up…

Strong bottom-line growth boosts Q3 results

The company’s consolidated profit after tax rose to ₹9.25 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025, compared to ₹5.47 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, net profit was up 36.3% from ₹6.79 crore in Q2 FY26, reflecting both higher sales and improved operating efficiency.

Revenue growth drives earnings.

Sales grow across segments

Total consolidated revenue for the quarter rose 31.9% year-on-year to ₹78.53 crore, up from ₹59.53 crore in Q3 FY25. Quarter-on-quarter, revenue increased by 21% from ₹64.90 crore. For the nine-month period April–December 2025, revenue stood at ₹212.24 crore, up 19% compared to the same period last year. Margins improve on cost control.

EBITDA rises 47.7% year-on-year

Operating profit (EBITDA) grew 47.7% to ₹16.09 crore in Q3 FY26 from ₹10.89 crore in Q3 FY25. Sequentially, it rose 27.2% from ₹12.66 crore. Management attributed the margin expansion to productivity improvements and cost controls that helped offset rising raw material prices. Outlook steady amid regulatory shifts.

Company monitoring labour code changes

While the company is assessing the impact of upcoming labour law changes, management said measures are already in place to handle input cost pressures through efficiency gains and cost pass-throughs. No material disruption is expected in margins going forward.

Menon Bearings ended the quarter on a strong note with double-digit growth across key metrics, setting a solid base for the final quarter of FY26.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by Menon Bearings Ltd. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.