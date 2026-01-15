Swaraj Engines Q3 Profit Climbs 32% To ₹42.1 Crore On Strong Volume Growth

Swaraj Engines posted a 32 percent rise in Q3 FY26 profit to Rs 42.1 crore. |

Mohali: Swaraj Engines reported its highest-ever third-quarter results for FY26, with net profit rising 32 percent year-on-year to Rs 42.1 crore. The growth was driven by record engine sales volumes and robust operating performance despite a one-time regulatory cost impact.

Revenue jumps to Rs 473 crore

The company’s revenue from operations surged 37 percent YoY to Rs 473.2 crore for the quarter ended December 2025, up from Rs 345.5 crore a year earlier. This marks the highest Q3 revenue in the company’s history, aided by increased engine demand and improved realisations.

EBITDA rises 40 percent on efficiency

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) climbed 40 percent YoY to Rs 61.95 crore. Operating margin improved slightly to 13.1 percent from 12.8 percent in Q3 FY25. The margin boost was attributed to better cost control and higher volumes offsetting input inflation.

One-time cost impacts profit

Profit before tax stood at Rs 59.87 crore before exceptional items. However, a Rs 3.4 crore one-time expense related to gratuity under the new labour codes pulled it down to Rs 56.47 crore. After tax, the company reported a profit of Rs 42.1 crore versus Rs 31.95 crore last year.

Nine-month earnings hit record high

For April–December 2025, Swaraj Engines posted its highest-ever nine-month profit of Rs 141.75 crore, up 17.6 percent YoY. Revenue rose 19 percent to Rs 1,461 crore, and engine sales touched 1,47,767 units, reflecting continued strength in core demand from the agriculture sector.

Swaraj Engines continues to benefit from strong tractor demand and cost efficiencies, setting up a solid base for the final quarter of FY26.

Disclaimer: This article is based on unaudited financial results filed with stock exchanges and does not offer investment advice.