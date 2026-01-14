 Infosys Reports ₹45,479 Crore Revenue, Net Profit Dips To ₹6,654 Crore In Q3 FY26
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessInfosys Reports ₹45,479 Crore Revenue, Net Profit Dips To ₹6,654 Crore In Q3 FY26

Infosys Reports ₹45,479 Crore Revenue, Net Profit Dips To ₹6,654 Crore In Q3 FY26

Infosys reported Rs 45,479 crore revenue for Q3 FY26, up 8.9 percent YoY, but net profit dipped 2.2 percent to Rs 6,654 crore due to higher employee-related costs. Operating margin dropped to 18.4 percent. Deal wins remained strong at USD 4.8 billion. Adjusted figures exclude a Rs 1,289 crore labour code provision.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 05:23 PM IST
article-image
Infosys |

Bengaluru: Infosys posted a modest 0.6 percent sequential revenue growth in constant currency for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3 FY26), with top-line rising to Rs 45,479 crore. However, net profit declined 2.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 6,654 crore as operating margins came under pressure.

Margins shrink despite revenue rise

Infosys’ revenue grew 8.9 percent YoY in rupee terms, but operating profit fell to Rs 8,355 crore-down 6.3 percent from the same quarter last year. Reported operating margin narrowed to 18.4 percent, compared to 21.3 percent a year ago. After adjusting for a one-time labour code impact, the margin stood at 21.2 percent.

Read Also
TCS Posts ₹10,720 Crore Q3 Profit As One-Time Legal & Labour Costs Weigh On Earnings Despite...
article-image

Profit and EPS decline

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Crime: Gang Posing As Police Dupes 56-Year-Old Trader Of ₹13.25 Lakh In Fake Gold Deal At Kharghar; Case Registered
Navi Mumbai Crime: Gang Posing As Police Dupes 56-Year-Old Trader Of ₹13.25 Lakh In Fake Gold Deal At Kharghar; Case Registered
Infosys Reports ₹45,479 Crore Revenue, Net Profit Dips To ₹6,654 Crore In Q3 FY26
Infosys Reports ₹45,479 Crore Revenue, Net Profit Dips To ₹6,654 Crore In Q3 FY26
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: 7 Top Gadgets Every Runner Should Consider Buying
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: 7 Top Gadgets Every Runner Should Consider Buying
Bengaluru Police Arrest 16 Bangladeshi Illegal Immigrants After Viral Video
Bengaluru Police Arrest 16 Bangladeshi Illegal Immigrants After Viral Video

Net profit came in at Rs 6,654 crore for Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 6,806 crore in Q3 FY25 and Rs 7,364 crore in Q2 FY26-a decline both YoY and QoQ. Basic earnings per share dropped to Rs 16.17 from Rs 17.76 in the previous quarter, reflecting a 9 percent fall.

Labour code costs hit results

The Q3 numbers include a Rs 1,289 crore provision related to India’s new labour codes, which increased gratuity and leave liabilities. Excluding this, adjusted profit was Rs 7,625 crore and adjusted EPS was Rs 18.53. The labour-related charge had a direct impact on margins and bottom line.

Read Also
HCL Tech Q3 Net Profit Falls 11.1 Per Cent To ₹4,082 Crore On One-Time Labour Code Cost
article-image

Strong deal momentum continues

Infosys reported large deal wins worth USD 4.8 billion during the quarter, with 57 percent comprising net new business. Free cash flow stood at Rs 8,176 crore, rising to Rs 8,626 crore on an adjusted basis-113 percent of adjusted net profit-demonstrating strong liquidity.

Read Also
HDFC AMC Profit Rises To ₹769 Crore In Q3, Revenue Touches ₹1,254 Crore, Outpaces Q1 & Q2...
article-image

Management maintains FY26 outlook

The company retained its full-year FY26 guidance of 3.0–3.5 percent revenue growth in constant currency and an operating margin band of 20–22 percent, excluding labour code adjustments. Headcount rose by 5,043 in the quarter, reflecting selective hiring in growth areas.

Infosys’ Q3 performance reflected resilience in a seasonally soft quarter, though margin pressures and compliance costs moderated profitability.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Infosys Reports ₹45,479 Crore Revenue, Net Profit Dips To ₹6,654 Crore In Q3 FY26
Infosys Reports ₹45,479 Crore Revenue, Net Profit Dips To ₹6,654 Crore In Q3 FY26
Pakistan’s Income & Wealth Inequality Reaches Alarming Levels: Report
Pakistan’s Income & Wealth Inequality Reaches Alarming Levels: Report
Mangalore Refinery Q3 Profit Drops 62% To ₹604 Crore, Revenue Dips To ₹25,352 Crore Amid...
Mangalore Refinery Q3 Profit Drops 62% To ₹604 Crore, Revenue Dips To ₹25,352 Crore Amid...
Bharat Coking Coal IPO Listing Delayed Due To BMC Elections, Massive Subscription Fuels Strong...
Bharat Coking Coal IPO Listing Delayed Due To BMC Elections, Massive Subscription Fuels Strong...
Rama Phosphates Q3 Profit Drops 19% To ₹1,402 Lakh, 9-Month PAT Soars 462% To ₹4,734 Lakh Over...
Rama Phosphates Q3 Profit Drops 19% To ₹1,402 Lakh, 9-Month PAT Soars 462% To ₹4,734 Lakh Over...