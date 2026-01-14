 HDFC AMC Profit Rises To ₹769 Crore In Q3, Revenue Touches ₹1,254 Crore, Outpaces Q1 & Q2 Momentum
HDFC Asset Management Company reported a 7% sequential rise in consolidated net profit to ₹769.42 crore in Q3 FY26, with revenue growing to ₹1,254.39 crore. Compared to ₹718.43 crore profit in Q2 and ₹641.36 crore in Q1, the company’s quarterly growth trajectory reflects sustained operational efficiency and robust market activity.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 02:44 PM IST
Mumbai: HDFC AMC delivered strong third-quarter numbers for FY26, with steady gains across revenue and profit. Consolidated revenue rose to ₹1,254.39 crore in Q3 FY26, up from ₹1,233.59 crore in Q2 and ₹1,077.72 crore in Q1. Net profit climbed to ₹769.42 crore from ₹718.43 crore in Q2 and ₹641.36 crore in Q1, underscoring healthy fund inflows and cost control.

Sequential growth builds up
On a quarter-over-quarter basis, the company’s income from operations grew by ₹28 crore between Q2 and Q3. Meanwhile, total expenses rose marginally from ₹357.63 crore to ₹368.46 crore. However, the bottom line remained resilient due to lower volatility in deferred tax provisions, unlike the impact seen in earlier quarters due to regulatory changes.

CEO points to consistent execution
Navneet Munot, Managing Director and CEO, attributed the stable performance to disciplined execution, effective product strategies, and continued investor confidence. The company also issued 1:1 bonus shares in November 2025, which has been factored into the restated EPS figures. Basic earnings per share improved to ₹17.97 in Q3, up from ₹16.79 in Q2 and ₹15.01 in Q1.

Setting up for year-end momentum
The nine-month PAT now stands at ₹2,235.40 crore with total income touching ₹3,589.40 crore, giving HDFC AMC a strong platform heading into the final quarter of FY26. The company continues to benefit from steady SIP flows, favorable equity markets, and operational prudence, positioning it well for sustained momentum through year-end. HDFC AMC’s quarter-wise performance reflects robust business resilience with each quarter outperforming the last, despite macroeconomic headwinds and regulatory shifts.

