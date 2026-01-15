Jio Financial Services Q3 FY26 Profit At ₹269 Crore, Revenue At ₹901 Crore; Fair Value Gain Boosts Bottom Line

Jio Financial Services posted Rs 269 crore net profit and Rs 901 crore revenue for Q3 FY26. | File Image

Mumbai: Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 268.98 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3 FY26). Total consolidated revenue stood at Rs 900.90 crore, slightly lower than the Rs 981.39 crore recorded in the previous quarter.

Revenue stable, profits steady

Q3 revenue of Rs 900.90 crore was driven by interest income of Rs 504.14 crore, service fees of Rs 182.23 crore, and fair value gains of Rs 214.53 crore. While revenue dipped 8.2% sequentially, net profit held firm due to efficient cost management and consistent contribution from subsidiaries.

Exceptional gain lifts results

The company booked a one-time exceptional gain of Rs 28.57 crore during the nine-month period from the fair value remeasurement of Jio Payments Bank acquisition. Excluding this, profit before tax in Q3 stood at Rs 371.09 crore.

Subsidiaries and ventures perform

Key entities such as Jio Insurance Broking, Jio Payments Bank, and Jio Credit contributed to earnings. The company also highlighted its joint ventures with Allianz for reinsurance and Jio BlackRock for asset management, aimed at broadening its financial services portfolio.

Nine-month view strong

For the April–December 2025 period, Jio Financial reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,288.68 crore and revenue of Rs 2,494.75 crore. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at Rs 0.42. The company raised Rs 3,956.25 crore via preferential warrant allotment to promoters, bolstering future capital plans.

Jio Financial closed Q3 with stable profit and modest revenue, supported by gains from its expanding financial ecosystem.

Disclaimer: This article is based on unaudited financial results filed with stock exchanges and does not offer investment advice.