 Jio Financial Services Q3 FY26 Profit At ₹269 Crore, Revenue At ₹901 Crore; Fair Value Gain Boosts Bottom Line
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessJio Financial Services Q3 FY26 Profit At ₹269 Crore, Revenue At ₹901 Crore; Fair Value Gain Boosts Bottom Line

Jio Financial Services Q3 FY26 Profit At ₹269 Crore, Revenue At ₹901 Crore; Fair Value Gain Boosts Bottom Line

Jio Financial Services posted Rs 269 crore net profit and Rs 901 crore revenue for Q3 FY26. Nine-month profit reached Rs 1,289 crore. An exceptional Rs 28.57 crore gain and contributions from subsidiaries supported overall earnings.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 04:54 PM IST
article-image
Jio Financial Services posted Rs 269 crore net profit and Rs 901 crore revenue for Q3 FY26. | File Image

Mumbai: Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 268.98 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3 FY26). Total consolidated revenue stood at Rs 900.90 crore, slightly lower than the Rs 981.39 crore recorded in the previous quarter.

Revenue stable, profits steady

Q3 revenue of Rs 900.90 crore was driven by interest income of Rs 504.14 crore, service fees of Rs 182.23 crore, and fair value gains of Rs 214.53 crore. While revenue dipped 8.2% sequentially, net profit held firm due to efficient cost management and consistent contribution from subsidiaries.

Read Also
Infosys Reports ₹45,479 Crore Revenue, Net Profit Dips To ₹6,654 Crore In Q3 FY26
article-image

Exceptional gain lifts results

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: 41.08% Voter Turnout Till 3.30 pm - Will It Surpass 2017 Numbers?
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: 41.08% Voter Turnout Till 3.30 pm - Will It Surpass 2017 Numbers?
Jio Financial Services Q3 FY26 Profit At ₹269 Crore, Revenue At ₹901 Crore; Fair Value Gain Boosts Bottom Line
Jio Financial Services Q3 FY26 Profit At ₹269 Crore, Revenue At ₹901 Crore; Fair Value Gain Boosts Bottom Line
‘I’m Alive’: Indian Student’s Video From Iran Goes Viral As Unrest Grows, Safety Concerns Rise
‘I’m Alive’: Indian Student’s Video From Iran Goes Viral As Unrest Grows, Safety Concerns Rise
CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon Ahead Of February 17 Board Exams; Check Details Here
CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon Ahead Of February 17 Board Exams; Check Details Here

The company booked a one-time exceptional gain of Rs 28.57 crore during the nine-month period from the fair value remeasurement of Jio Payments Bank acquisition. Excluding this, profit before tax in Q3 stood at Rs 371.09 crore.

Subsidiaries and ventures perform

Key entities such as Jio Insurance Broking, Jio Payments Bank, and Jio Credit contributed to earnings. The company also highlighted its joint ventures with Allianz for reinsurance and Jio BlackRock for asset management, aimed at broadening its financial services portfolio.

Read Also
South Indian Bank Posts ₹305 Crore Q3 Profit As Margins Hold Firm, 9M Net Up 19% YoY
article-image

Nine-month view strong

For the April–December 2025 period, Jio Financial reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,288.68 crore and revenue of Rs 2,494.75 crore. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at Rs 0.42. The company raised Rs 3,956.25 crore via preferential warrant allotment to promoters, bolstering future capital plans.

Jio Financial closed Q3 with stable profit and modest revenue, supported by gains from its expanding financial ecosystem.

Disclaimer: This article is based on unaudited financial results filed with stock exchanges and does not offer investment advice.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jio Financial Services Q3 FY26 Profit At ₹269 Crore, Revenue At ₹901 Crore; Fair Value Gain...
Jio Financial Services Q3 FY26 Profit At ₹269 Crore, Revenue At ₹901 Crore; Fair Value Gain...
L&T Technology Services Reports ₹3,026 Million Profit & ₹29,235 Million Revenue In Q3 FY26
L&T Technology Services Reports ₹3,026 Million Profit & ₹29,235 Million Revenue In Q3 FY26
Nelco Reports 4% Revenue Growth In Q3 FY26, Posts ₹119 Lakh Loss On Labour Code Hit
Nelco Reports 4% Revenue Growth In Q3 FY26, Posts ₹119 Lakh Loss On Labour Code Hit
South Indian Bank Posts ₹305 Crore Q3 Profit As Margins Hold Firm, 9M Net Up 19% YoY
South Indian Bank Posts ₹305 Crore Q3 Profit As Margins Hold Firm, 9M Net Up 19% YoY
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Q3 FY26: Rs 1,996 Crore 9M Profit, Impairments Decline
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Q3 FY26: Rs 1,996 Crore 9M Profit, Impairments Decline