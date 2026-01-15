Exports Rise 1.87% In December 2025; Trade Deficit Widens Marginally

File Image |

New Delhi: The country's exports rose 1.87 per cent to USD 38.5 billion in December 2025 despite global economic uncertainties, though an increase in imports led to a marginal widening of the trade deficit to USD 25 billion.

Imports rose by 8.7 per cent to USD 63.55 billion during the month under review, according to government data released on Thursday.

Trade deficit, difference between imports and exports, stood at USD 25.04 billion in December 2025 as against USD 24.53 billion in November last year and USD 22 billion in December 2024.

Cumulatively, during April-December this fiscal, the country's merchandise exports rose 2.44 per cent to USD 330.29 billion.

Imports grew by 5.9 per cent to USD 578.61 billion, leaving a trade deficit of USD 248.32 billion during the nine-month period of 2025-26.

Briefing the media on the latest data, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said that despite global uncertainties, India's exports are recording positive growth.

Going by the trend, "we expect that the total exports (goods and services) are likely to cross USD 850 billion this fiscal".

The main sectors that led to an increase in shipments included engineering, electronics, marine, and pharmaceuticals.

India's exports to the US, China, and the UAE are rising at a steady rate.

