 NITI Aayog Unveils Blueprint To Empower MSMEs By Boosting Scheme Implementation, Service Delivery
Aiming to boost India’s MSME sector, NITI Aayog released a report recommending scheme convergence, AI-powered digital platforms, and streamlined processes. The plan includes merging similar schemes, rationalising skill training, and integrating market, finance, and compliance support.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 10:45 PM IST
article-image
New Delhi: NITI Aayog on Thursday released a detailed blueprint to improve outcomes for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by streamlining scheme implementation, strengthening inter-ministerial coordination, and enhancing the delivery of financial, skill, marketing, and innovation support.

The report, titled ‘Achieving Efficiencies in MSME Sector through Convergence of Schemes’, outlines a strategic roadmap to strengthen the effectiveness of government support for MSMEs in the country.

Among other suggestions, the report proposes an AI-powered centralised digital platform integrating MSME schemes, compliance, finance, and market intelligence.

“Drawing on global best practices, the portal would feature information, process, compliance, and market research modules, supported by AI chatbots, dashboards, and mobile access for real-time support to MSMEs,” NITI Aayog said in a statement.

NITI Aayog Unveils Blueprint To Empower MSMEs By Boosting Scheme Implementation, Service Delivery
Further, the report evaluates existing government schemes and programmes for the MSME sector, assesses the current level of convergence among them, and identifies best practices from central, state, and international experiences, offering actionable recommendations to unlock convergence opportunities and undertake corrective measures to improve efficiency, outreach, and impact of MSME schemes.

There are 18 schemes spanning critical support areas such as credit assistance, skill development, marketing support, innovation and R&amp;D, technology and quality upgradation, and infrastructure development.

The report recommends a two-pronged approach to convergence, comprising information convergence and process convergence.

“Information convergence focuses on integrating government-generated data at the central and state levels to improve coordination, enable informed decision-making, and strengthen governance outcomes,” it highlighted.

Two, process convergence aims at aligning and unifying schemes to reduce redundancies, streamline operations, and improve service delivery.

This includes merging similar schemes, combining common components, and fostering collaboration across ministries and states to create a cohesive MSME support ecosystem.

The report proposes integration of the Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI) with the Micro and Small Enterprises – Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP).

Also, the report proposes rationalising of skill initiatives into a three-tier structure covering entrepreneurship and business skills, MSME technical skills, and training for rural and women artisans.

It also highlights the importance of safeguarding targeted initiatives such as the National SC/ST Hub and the Promotion of MSMEs in the North Eastern Region (NER).

