 Gig And Platform Workers Hail Blinkit, Zepto Halting 10-Minute Delivery Claims
Gig and platform workers have welcomed quick-commerce firms like Blinkit and Zepto halting 10-minute delivery claims, calling it a step toward worker safety and dignity. The move followed meetings between Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and delivery platforms. Worker unions said rigid timelines and algorithmic pressure often create unsafe and exploitative conditions.

Updated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 09:02 PM IST
article-image
​Mumbai: Gig and platform workers have welcomed the decision by quick commerce firms, such as Blinkit and Zepto, which have volunteered to halt 10-minute delivery claims, saying that this is an important step toward ensuring the safety, health, and dignity of the workers.

Government Engagement

​The decision by the companies to stop advertising the 10-minute delivery comes after Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held meetings over the past month with major quick commerce and delivery platforms. Other quick commerce platforms, such as Swiggy and Zomato, may also follow suit.

​While the companies have not issued an official statement on the decision, PTI quoted sources saying that the decision to remove the ’10-minute’ delivery deadline came after Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya persuaded the delivery aggregators in this regard.

​On January 12, the Gig and Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU) filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission.

Worker Wellbeing

​GIPSWU said that healthy workers are productive workers, and they are central to India’s vision of being the fastest-growing major economy by 2030. At the same time, time-bound targets and algorithm-driven pressures remain widespread across the gig economy, creating conditions that can closely resemble forced labour. To achieve India’s national goal of eradicating forced labour by 2030, these practices must be addressed comprehensively, GIPSWU added.

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Teachers Seek One-Day Paid Leave After Poll Duty Due To Long Hours
​Nirmal Gorana, national coordinator, GIPSWU, said that the decision by companies to halt the 10-minute delivery service is an opportunity for all stakeholders—governments, companies, and workers—to come together.

"Companies can lead by adopting verified, worker-centred systems that prioritise wellbeing, safety, and dignity, proving that responsible business and innovation go hand in hand. Collectively, we can build a gig economy that is fair, safe, and sustainable for everyone. This is a victory for all the gig and platform service workers and unions," said Gorana.

Protests Highlight Issues

​Workers protesting against delivery schemes like the 10-minute delivery had struck work on New Year's Eve in 2025, drawing attention to safety issues involved in such operations.

