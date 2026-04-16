HDB Financial Services Revises FY26 Results After Cash Flow Error, Net Profit At ₹25,438 Million

HDB Financial Services Limited, on April 15, 2026, revised its audited standalone financial results for FY26, correcting a clerical error in cash flow disclosures for FY25. |

Mumbai: A routine filing turned notable after HDB Financial Services flagged a past reporting error—though the core financial performance for FY26 remains unchanged and solid.

Corrects Cash Flow Error

HDB Financial Services revised its audited results to fix a clerical mistake in the FY25 cash flow statement. The company corrected “demand drafts on hand” from Rs 352 million to Rs 56 million, reducing total cash equivalents to Rs 9,504 million from Rs 9,800 million. Importantly, the company clarified that this adjustment has no impact on profit, revenue, or overall financial performance for FY26.

Strong Profit Growth

For FY26, the company reported net profit of Rs 25,438 million, up from Rs 21,759 million in FY25. Profit before tax rose to Rs 33,863 million compared to Rs 29,278 million a year earlier. Total revenue from operations climbed to Rs 1,84,297 million, driven largely by interest income of Rs 1,57,883 million. This reflects continued momentum in its core lending business, which remains the primary revenue driver.

Costs and Balance Sheet

Expenses increased to Rs 1,50,434 million from Rs 1,33,725 million, led by higher finance costs at Rs 68,202 million and impairment charges of Rs 28,148 million. Despite rising costs, margins held steady due to strong income growth. On the balance sheet, total assets expanded to Rs 12,36,515 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to Rs 10,86,633 million last year, supported by growth in loan assets at Rs 11,46,895 million.

Strategic Capital Moves

The company strengthened its capital base during the year through an IPO, raising Rs 25,000 million, with Rs 24,937 million already utilized. Management indicated the funds are primarily aimed at supporting future lending growth. Additionally, the board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share, signaling confidence in sustained earnings momentum.

While the revision highlights a minor reporting lapse, HDB Financial Services’ underlying financial trajectory remains intact, with consistent profit growth and balance sheet expansion reinforcing its position in the NBFC space.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s official filing document and does not include external verification or additional sources.