MRPL Q1 Profit Jumps To ₹945.68 Crore, Revenue Surges 46% Year-On-Year

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) reported a significant rise in its consolidated net profit. |

Mumbai: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) announced on 15 July 2026, a consolidated net profit of Rs 945.68 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This marks a sharp increase compared to the Rs 270.66 crore loss reported in the same quarter last year.

Revenue Soars Year-on-Year

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 41,608.96 crore, a 46.12 percent increase from Rs 20,988.53 crore in Q1 FY26. Sequentially, revenue also rose by 46.03 percent from Rs 28,493.04 crore in the preceding quarter ended 31 March 2026.

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Profit Before Tax Performance

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter was Rs 1,245.67 crore. This is a significant turnaround from a loss before tax of Rs 401.59 crore in Q1 FY26.

Expenses Overview

Total expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, were reported at Rs 40,936.80 crore. This compares to Rs 21,429.59 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Board Approves Appointments

The board of directors approved the appointment of Sanjib Kumar Mandal, Chief General Manager (Finance), as the new internal auditor. Mandal replaces M. H. Shantharam, Chief General Manager (Finance), who was transferred.

Cost Auditor Appointed

M/s Bandyopadhyaya Bhaumik & Co., Cost Accountants, Kolkata, has been appointed as the cost auditor for the financial year 2026-27.

MoA and AoA Adoption

The board recommended seeking shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting for the adoption of the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association. This is to align them with the Companies Act, 2013.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.