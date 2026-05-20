Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Reports 167% Net Profit Growth In Q4 FY26

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals reported an 8.2 percent rise in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 188.9 crore. |

Mumbai: Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Limited reported audited standalone financial results for Q4 FY26 with revenue from operations rising 8.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 188.9 crore from Rs 174.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net profit increased 167 percent to Rs 31.6 crore compared with Rs 11.9 crore a year earlier.

The company also reported a strong recovery on a sequential basis after posting a loss in the December quarter. Profit before tax stood at Rs 42.6 crore against Rs 14.8 crore in Q4 FY25.

Sequential And Annual Growth

Sequentially, revenue nearly doubled from Rs 98.0 crore reported in Q3 FY26. The company moved from a net loss of Rs 9.2 crore in the December quarter to a profit of Rs 31.6 crore in Q4 FY26.

Total expenses increased to Rs 147.1 crore from Rs 118.2 crore in the previous quarter, mainly due to higher raw material consumption linked to seasonal operations. Finance costs declined sharply to Rs 4.3 crore from Rs 9.1 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company also reported an exceptional item impact related to labour code implementation during the quarter.

What Drove The Numbers?

The sugar and cogeneration businesses supported quarterly growth. Sugar segment revenue rose to Rs 168.6 crore from Rs 155.2 crore in Q4 FY25, while cogeneration revenue increased to Rs 39.4 crore from Rs 31.6 crore.

The distillery segment reported revenue of Rs 29.1 crore, slightly lower than the year-ago period. Segment profit from sugar operations turned positive sequentially, while cogeneration remained profitable.

Basic and diluted earnings per share stood at Rs 9.55 for the quarter against Rs 3.58 in the corresponding quarter last year.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, revenue from operations declined 15 percent to Rs 544.7 crore from Rs 641.8 crore in FY25. Net profit fell to Rs 1.1 crore from Rs 7.1 crore in the previous year. Profit before tax stood at Rs 1.9 crore compared with Rs 11.1 crore in FY25.

The company said the impact of new labour codes was treated as an exceptional item during the year. Rajshree Sugars operates across sugar, cogeneration, and distillery businesses.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.