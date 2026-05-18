K M Sugar Mills Reports 31% Revenue Decline, Net Profit Falls 16% In Q4 FY26

K M Sugar Mills reported a 31 percent decline in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 106.0 crore. |

Mumbai: K M Sugar Mills Ltd reported lower standalone financial performance for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, with revenue from operations declining 31 percent year-on-year to Rs 106.0 crore from Rs 153.3 crore in Q4 FY25.

Net profit fell 16 percent to Rs 9.2 crore compared to Rs 11.1 crore in the same quarter last year. Profit before tax stood at Rs 12.9 crore against Rs 15.1 crore a year earlier. The company said sugar remains a seasonal business, making quarterly performance uneven.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue dropped 37 percent from Rs 169.1 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while net profit declined 55 percent from Rs 20.6 crore.

Total expenses stood at Rs 95.3 crore during Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 140.4 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 152.8 crore in Q3 FY26. Finance costs declined to Rs 2.9 crore from Rs 4.6 crore in Q4 FY25. Tax expenses for the quarter came at Rs 3.6 crore versus Rs 4.0 crore a year earlier.

What Drove The Numbers?

The sugar segment remained the company’s largest business, contributing Rs 92.8 crore in quarterly revenue, while the distillery business contributed Rs 26.1 crore. Sugar segment profit before tax and finance costs stood at Rs 12.9 crore, lower than Rs 18.8 crore in Q4 FY25.

Distillery segment profit improved to Rs 2.9 crore from Rs 1.0 crore a year ago. Earnings per share for the quarter stood at Rs 1.00 compared with Rs 1.20 in the corresponding quarter last year.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, revenue from operations remained largely stable at Rs 658.4 crore compared with Rs 659.0 crore in FY25. However, net profit increased 50 percent to Rs 53.4 crore from Rs 35.6 crore in the previous year, while profit before tax rose to Rs 72.6 crore from Rs 48.9 crore.

The company’s total comprehensive income for the year stood at Rs 53.3 crore. Other income during FY26 included an insurance claim of Rs 6.8 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.