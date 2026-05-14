Dwarikesh Sugar Q4 Profit Jumps To ₹11.7 Crore Despite Revenue Decline; FY26 PAT Surges Nearly Sevenfold

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries reported Q4 FY26 net profit of Rs 11.7 crore. |

Mumbai: Dwarikesh Sugar Industries reported a sharp year-on-year rise in standalone net profit for Q4 FY26 at Rs 11.7 crore, compared with Rs 3.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, even as revenue from operations declined to Rs 414.5 crore from Rs 457.1 crore.

Sequentially, profit fell steeply from Rs 240.7 crore reported in Q3 FY26. The company’s quarterly trajectory through FY26 reflected a volatile earnings cycle driven by sugar realisations, inventory movement and operational cost changes.

The company’s total income for the March quarter stood at Rs 431.4 crore against Rs 483.9 crore a year ago and Rs 624.3 crore in the December quarter.

Total expenses rose sequentially to Rs 417.1 crore from Rs 347.8 crore in Q3 FY26, though they remained lower than Rs 478.8 crore reported in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax for the quarter came in at Rs 14.3 crore compared with Rs 4.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Sequential performance moderated significantly during the quarter as earnings normalised after a strong December quarter. Net profit dropped nearly 95 percent quarter-on-quarter from Rs 240.7 crore, while revenue from operations declined 33 percent from Rs 620.1 crore.

Employee benefit expenses and finance costs remained largely stable, while consumption and operational expenses contributed to the overall rise in quarterly expenditure. Earnings per share slipped to Rs 0.08 from Rs 1.66 in Q3 FY26.

For the full financial year FY26, Dwarikesh Sugar reported revenue from operations of Rs 1,409.7 crore compared with Rs 1,365.4 crore in FY25. Annual net profit surged to Rs 405.2 crore against Rs 52 crore in the previous fiscal, supported by improved profitability during the year.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 0.10 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for August 6, 2026.

The company also approved the appointment of Ramanath Iyer & Co. as cost auditors and S.S. Kothari Mehta & Company as internal auditors for FY27. Additionally, Gautam R. Morarka was reappointed as Executive Chairman for a further five-year term beginning January 2027.

Disclaimer: This news report is based solely on the company’s unaudited financial disclosures and does not constitute investment advice.