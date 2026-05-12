Magadh Sugar Q4 Profit Falls 32% To ₹48.6 Crore, Recommends ₹12.50 Dividend |

Mumbai: Magadh Sugar & Energy Limited reported a 32 percent year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹48.6 crore in Q4 FY26 as lower sugar sales and policy-related disruptions weighed on performance. Revenue from operations fell to ₹290.7 crore during the March quarter from ₹355.2 crore a year earlier and ₹296.4 crore in Q3 FY26. Despite weaker revenues, quarterly profitability improved sequentially from ₹25.1 crore in Q3 FY26 due to lower expenses and improved operational efficiencies.

Total income during the quarter stood at ₹292.7 crore against ₹356.0 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total expenses declined to ₹229.7 crore from ₹259.8 crore a year ago, mainly due to lower raw material and inventory adjustment costs. Cost of raw materials consumed increased to ₹493.3 crore from ₹470.1 crore in Q4 FY25, while changes in inventories resulted in a gain of ₹342.1 crore compared with ₹291.0 crore in the corresponding quarter. Profit before tax declined to ₹63.7 crore from ₹96.2 crore a year earlier but rose sharply from ₹34.9 crore in Q3 FY26.

Segment-wise, sugar revenue fell to ₹280.7 crore from ₹364.6 crore in Q4 FY25, while distillery revenue improved to ₹66.3 crore from ₹64.1 crore. Cogeneration revenue rose to ₹47.9 crore compared with ₹45.4 crore a year earlier. Earnings per share stood at ₹34.46 against ₹50.75 in Q4 FY25 and ₹17.80 in the preceding quarter. The company said implementation of the new Uttar Pradesh excise policy and revised FAQs on ethanol assessment affected operational performance during FY26.

For FY26, Magadh Sugar reported revenue from operations of ₹1,244.5 crore compared with ₹1,322.3 crore in FY25. Annual net profit declined 42 percent to ₹63.5 crore from ₹109.4 crore in the previous financial year. The board recommended a final dividend of ₹12.50 per equity share of face value ₹10 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the ensuing annual general meeting.

Magadh Sugar stated that the audited FY26 financial statements received an unmodified audit opinion from B S R & Co LLP. This report is based on audited financial disclosures and is not investment advice.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the company’s regulatory filing for Q4 FY26. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation.