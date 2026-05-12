KPR Mill Q4 Profit Rises 11% To ₹227 Crore, Board Declares 250% Final Dividend

For the full financial year FY26, KPR Mill reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 6,650.4 crore compared with Rupees 6,387.9 crore in FY25, registering growth of 4.1 per cent. |

Mumbai: KPR Mill Ltd reported an 11.1 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 227.2 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, supported by improved textile and sugar segment performance. Consolidated revenue from operations rose marginally to Rupees 1,783.8 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 1,768.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while sequential revenue increased sharply from Rupees 1,467.4 crore reported in Q3 FY26. The company also recommended a final dividend of Rupees 2.50 per equity share for FY26, taking the total dividend payout for the year to 500 per cent.

Revenue Growth Supported By Textile Segment

Total consolidated income for the quarter stood at Rupees 1,825.2 crore compared with Rupees 1,780.2 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rupees 1,500 crore in the December quarter. Profit before tax increased 13.9 per cent year-on-year to Rupees 319.8 crore from Rupees 280.7 crore, while total expenses remained largely stable at Rupees 1,505.4 crore against Rupees 1,499.4 crore a year ago. Raw material costs increased to Rupees 1,390.7 crore during the quarter from Rupees 1,306.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting higher production activity.

Sequential Profitability Improves

Sequentially, consolidated net profit rose 8.9 per cent from Rupees 208.6 crore in Q3 FY26 to Rupees 227.2 crore in Q4 FY26. Finance costs increased to Rupees 14.7 crore from Rupees 10.8 crore in the preceding quarter, while employee benefit expenses remained broadly stable at Rupees 200 crore. Earnings per share improved to Rupees 6.65 from Rupees 6.10 in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 5.98 in the corresponding quarter last year. The company did not report any exceptional items during the quarter or the full financial year.

FY26 Revenue Crosses Rs 6,650 Crore

For the full financial year FY26, KPR Mill reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 6,650.4 crore compared with Rupees 6,387.9 crore in FY25, registering growth of 4.1 per cent. Annual consolidated net profit rose 6.3 per cent to Rupees 866.5 crore from Rupees 815.1 crore in the previous fiscal year. Profit before tax increased to Rupees 1,134 crore from Rupees 1,062.8 crore. Total equity expanded to Rupees 5,697.6 crore as of March 31, 2026.

Sugar Business Sees Strong Momentum

Segment reporting showed the sugar business delivering strong quarterly growth, with segment revenue rising to Rupees 348 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 220.9 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 317.6 crore a year ago. Textile segment revenue stood at Rupees 1,445 crore compared with Rupees 1,238.5 crore in the preceding quarter. The board stated that the statutory auditors had issued an unmodified audit opinion on the FY26 accounts.

Disclaimer: This report is based solely on the company’s audited financial filings and is not investment advice.