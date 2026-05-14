KRBL Q4 Profit Inches Up To ₹155 Crore, FY26 Revenue Crosses ₹6,000 Crore

KRBL reported a marginal rise in Q4 FY26 consolidated net profit to Rs 155.4 crore. |

Mumbai: KRBL Limited reported a marginal rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 155.4 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 154.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while revenue from operations increased to Rs 1,525.5 crore.

Sequentially, profit moderated from Rs 170 crore reported in Q3 FY26 amid higher operating expenses. The company closed FY26 with consolidated revenue crossing Rs 6,000 crore, reflecting steady growth in its core agri business and domestic sales momentum.

Total income during the March quarter stood at Rs 1,533.8 crore against Rs 1,453.6 crore in Q4 FY25. Total expenses rose to Rs 1,323.6 crore from Rs 1,247.1 crore a year ago, primarily due to higher employee benefit and operational expenses.

Profit before tax increased slightly to Rs 210.2 crore from Rs 206.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, profit before tax declined from Rs 228.7 crore in Q3 FY26 as cost pressures impacted margins.

Revenue from operations rose 3.3 percent sequentially from Rs 1,476.9 crore in Q3 FY26, while PAT declined 8.6 percent from Rs 170 crore. Employee benefits expense increased to Rs 52.7 crore during Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 50 crore in the previous quarter.

Depreciation and amortisation expenses stood at Rs 23 crore, while finance costs remained stable at Rs 4.3 crore. Earnings per share for the quarter came in at Rs 6.79 against Rs 7.43 in Q3 FY26 and Rs 6.74 in Q4 FY25.

For the full financial year FY26, KRBL reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 6,097.9 crore, up 9 percent from Rs 5,593.8 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year increased 36 percent to Rs 648 crore compared with Rs 476.1 crore in the previous financial year.

Total comprehensive income stood at Rs 646.3 crore for FY26. The company’s agri segment remained the largest contributor, generating Rs 6,087.9 crore in annual revenue, while the energy business contributed Rs 234.5 crore.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 4.50 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the ensuing annual general meeting.

KRBL also disclosed that auditors retained a qualified opinion related to the ongoing Enforcement Directorate investigation linked to the AgustaWestland matter, with management maintaining that no adjustment is required in the financial statements.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited regulatory filings and is not investment advice.