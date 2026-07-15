Raghav Productivity Enhancers Reports ₹19.57 Crore Consolidated Profit In Q1 FY27

Mumbai: Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd (RPEL) on Wednesday, 15 July 2026, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,957.43 lakh for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. The company’s total income for the quarter stood at ₹8,789.62 lakh.

Quarterly Profit Growth

The consolidated profit of ₹1,957.43 lakh for Q1 FY27 represents a notable rise from the ₹1,167.90 lakh reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year (Q1 FY26). This is an increase of 67.69 per cent year-on-year.

Revenue Performance

Total consolidated income for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹8,789.62 lakh. This is up from ₹4,591.20 lakh in Q1 FY26, marking a 91.44 per cent increase year-on-year.

Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter were ₹4.26. This compares with ₹2.54 per share in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Expenses Overview

Total expenses for the quarter amounted to ₹6,315.29 lakh. This includes cost of materials consumed at ₹2,147.33 lakh, employee benefits expense at ₹274.36 lakh, and other expenses at ₹3,361.87 lakh.

Prior Period Comparison

Compared to the previous quarter (Q4 FY26), the consolidated net profit saw an increase from ₹1,516.18 lakh. Total income also rose from ₹7,210.36 lakh in Q4 FY26 to ₹8,789.62 lakh in Q1 FY27.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.