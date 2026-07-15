ICICI Prudential Life Q1 Profit Climbs 27.8% To ₹386 Crore

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance reported a 57.8 percent YoY rise in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rs 609 crore. |

Mumbai: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd announced on Wednesday, 15 July 2026, that its standalone profit after tax rose to ₹3.86 billion (₹386 crore) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, up from ₹3.02 billion (₹302 crore) in the same period last year.

New Business Value Grows

Value of New Business (VNB) increased by 24.9% year-on-year to ₹5.71 billion (₹571 crore) in Q1 FY27, compared to ₹4.57 billion (₹457 crore) in Q1 FY26. The company's VNB margin for the quarter stood at 26.7%, a gain of 220 basis points.

Premium Income Rises

New business received premium grew by 21.3% year-on-year to ₹48.66 billion (₹4,866 crore), driven by a 13.2% increase in the number of policies issued. Total premium for the quarter was ₹102.51 billion (₹10,251 crore), a 14.5% year-on-year rise.

Annualised Premium Equivalent

Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) increased by 14.6% year-on-year to ₹21.36 billion (₹2,136 crore). Protection APE showed strong growth of 45.7% year-on-year, reaching ₹5.96 billion (₹596 crore).

Cost Efficiency and Persistency

The cost-to-premium ratio for the savings line of business improved by 50 basis points to 13.6% from 14.1% in Q1 FY26. The 13th month persistency ratio was 84.0% at 30 June 2026.

Assets Under Management

Assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹3.34 trillion (₹3.34 lakh crore) as of 30 June 2026. The company reported zero Non-Performing Assets since inception.

Solvency and Net Worth

The company's net worth was ₹143.75 billion (₹14,375 crore) at the end of the quarter. The solvency ratio was 225.4%, exceeding the regulatory requirement of 150%.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.