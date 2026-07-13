ICICI Prudential AMC Reports Strong Q1 FY27 Results, Net Profit Climbs To ₹9,646.3 Crore On Higher Income

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd reported a significant rise in its first-quarter profit and revenue for the financial year 2026-27. |

Mumbai: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd (ICICI Prudential AMC) on Monday, 13 July 2026, announced a 25.5 percent increase in its profit for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, reaching Rs 9,646.3 crore.

Revenue From Operations

Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 15,642.2 crore. This marks a 1.4 percent increase compared to Rs 15,419.2 crore in the previous quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Total Income Growth

Total income for the quarter rose to Rs 17,450.2 crore. This is up from Rs 14,520.5 crore reported in the preceding quarter, indicating a quarter-on-quarter growth of 20.1 percent.

Profit Before Tax

Profit before tax (PBT) for Q1 FY27 reached Rs 12,806.5 crore. This represents a 22.4 percent increase from the Rs 10,458.6 crore PBT recorded in Q4 FY26.

Expense Management

Total expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were Rs 4,643.7 crore. This is a rise from Rs 4,061.9 crore in the prior quarter, according to the exchange filing.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per equity share (EPS) for the quarter was Rs 19.52. This compares to Rs 15.55 in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.