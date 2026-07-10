Indian Bank Reports ₹3,273 Crore Net Profit In Q1 FY27, 10.10% Increase Year-On-Year

Indian Bank announced a net profit of Rs 3,273.09 crore. | Indian Bank

Mumbai: Indian Bank on Thursday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 3,273.09 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This is an increase from Rs 2,972.82 crore reported in the first quarter of FY2025-26, and a rise from Rs 3,103.13 crore in the preceding quarter, Q4 FY2025-26.

Total Income Growth

The bank's total income for Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 20,723.62 crore. This represents a 10.70 per cent increase from Rs 18,721.31 crore in Q1 FY26 and a 3.72 per cent rise from Rs 19,980.07 crore in Q4 FY26.

Interest Earned

Interest earned by the bank for the quarter reached Rs 18,090.16 crore. This is up from Rs 16,282.71 crore in the same quarter last year and Rs 17,480.39 crore in the previous quarter.

Asset Quality Improves

Indian Bank's asset quality showed improvement, with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) percentage falling to 1.86 per cent in Q1 FY27 from 3.01 per cent in Q1 FY26. Net NPAs also decreased to 0.15 per cent from 0.18 per cent year-on-year.

Operating Profit and Provisions

Operating profit for the quarter was Rs 5,557.29 crore, increasing from Rs 4,770.28 crore in Q1 FY26. Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies increased to Rs 1,195.72 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 691.00 crore in Q1 FY26.

Capital Adequacy

The Capital Adequacy Ratio (Basel III) for the bank was reported at 17.58 per cent for Q1 FY27. The Common Equity Tier (CET) 1 Ratio stood at 16.51 per cent.

Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) before extraordinary items for the period was Rs 24.30. This is an increase from Rs 22.07 in Q1 FY26 and Rs 23.04 in Q4 FY26.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.