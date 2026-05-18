Prudential To Acquire Bharti Life Stake, ICICI Pru Holding May Fall Below 10%

Prudential plc on Saturday said it has entered into agreements to acquire a 75 per cent stake in Bharti Life Insurance Company Limited from Bharti Life Ventures Pvt Ltd and funds managed by 360 ONE Asset Management. |

Mumbai: Prudential plc has announced a major restructuring of its India operations through the acquisition of a 75 per cent stake in Bharti Life Insurance Company Limited. The proposed deal, valued at an initial Rs 3,500 crore, is expected to strengthen Prudential’s presence in India’s insurance sector while potentially leading to a reduction in its holding in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company due to regulatory norms. The company said the move is focused on expanding insurance access and strengthening long-term growth opportunities in India.

Prudential Announces Strategic India Expansion

Prudential plc on Saturday said it has entered into agreements to acquire a 75 per cent stake in Bharti Life Insurance Company Limited from Bharti Life Ventures Pvt Ltd and funds managed by 360 ONE Asset Management. The company described the move as a strategic repositioning of its India business operations. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions. The announcement was disclosed through a filing made by ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited after receiving communication from Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited, one of its promoters.

ICICI Prudential Stake Reduction Likely

Prudential currently holds a 21.91 per cent stake in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company. According to the filing, regulatory approvals linked to the Bharti Life acquisition are expected to require Prudential to reduce its holding in ICICI Prudential Life to below 10 per cent. This would also result in Prudential ceasing to be a promoter of the insurer. The company stated that it is in discussions with relevant authorities and will seek a suitable timeline for any required divestment process, keeping shareholder interests in mind.

Focus On India's Insurance Growth

Prudential plc Chief Executive Officer Anil Wadhwani said India remains a strategically important market for the company. He noted that the acquisition combines Prudential’s nearly 180 years of insurance expertise with Bharti’s local market reach to serve India’s growing demand for savings and protection products.

The company also highlighted India’s low life insurance penetration and large untapped demand as key growth drivers. Prudential said the transaction supports the broader “Insurance for All by 2047” vision and aims to contribute to the country’s expanding financial protection ecosystem.

Deal Value And Financial Details

The transaction involves an initial cash consideration of Rs 3,500 crore, with an additional potential payout of up to Rs 700 crore depending on fulfilment of certain conditions. Prudential said the acquisition will be funded through existing resources.

Bharti Life Insurance reported a 44 per cent year-on-year rise in new business premium to Rs 1,069 crore for FY26. Its embedded value stood at Rs 3,102 crore as of September 30, 2025. Prudential added that Bharti Life may also explore strategic distribution partnerships with Bharti Airtel and 360 ONE as part of future expansion plans.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on disclosures and information available in the uploaded company filing and press release document without external reporting or independent verification.