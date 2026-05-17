Central Bank of India Holds MSME Outreach Programme In Navi Mumbai, Issues On-The-Spot Loan Sanctions |

Central Bank of India organised an MSME Outreach Programme at the Thane Belapur Industries Association on Friday to create awareness among entrepreneurs and traders about banking facilities and credit assistance schemes available for the MSME sector.

Senior officials from the bank and the Reserve Bank of India participated in the programme, including Mahendra Dohare, Puneet Pancholi, D. S. Rathore, Brijesh Baisakiyar and Manoj M..

During the programme, RBI officials shared information about ULI and explained its benefits to customers. The bank also provided details about its MSME-focused products, including Cent Business, Cent Hotel and Cent GST, while highlighting the low interest rates and benefits offered under these schemes.

Representatives from various industries participated in the outreach programme and interacted with bank officials to resolve queries related to credit facilities and banking services.

To facilitate customers, special desks for Udyam Registration, “Aapka Poonji Aapka Adhikar”, Social Security Schemes and Re-KYC were set up at the venue.

Loan sanctions were also issued to eligible customers during the programme, and sanction letters were distributed on the spot.

A bank spokesperson said the outreach initiative was aimed at strengthening engagement with MSME entrepreneurs and ensuring easier access to banking and credit facilities. “The MSME sector plays a vital role in economic growth and employment generation. Through such programmes, we aim to provide customers with better awareness and quicker access to financial solutions,” the spokesperson said.

Customers and RBI officials appreciated the initiative undertaken by Central Bank of India for promoting and supporting the MSME sector in the region.

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