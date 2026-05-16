Mumbai: Animal Welfare Activists Rescue Pregnant Goats From Being Slaughtered At Deonar Abattoir Ahead Of Bakri Eid 2026

Rescued goats from Mumbai’s Deonar Abattoir are shifted to a Lonavala shelter for rehabilitation and long-term care | File Photo

Mumbai, May 17: A major intervention by animal welfare advocates has led to the rescue of multiple goats, including several pregnant females, slated for butchery at the Deonar Abattoir just days ahead of the Bakri Eid festival. The goats were later relocated to a Lonavala-based shelter, where they will be looked after for their entire lives.

NGO leads rescue operation

The operation was spearheaded by the Mumbai-based NGO In Defence of Stray (IDS), which has been working on feeding, rescuing, and providing medical assistance to stray animals across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The organisation recently commenced a new initiative to save goats from being butchered for sacrifice during the Eid festival.

On Tuesday, activists from IDS visited the Deonar abattoir and rescued four goats by purchasing them for Rs 26,000 before they were slaughtered.

According to the activists, although the price of goats is high during the festive period, they were able to purchase them at nearly half the market price with the help of local residents from the Muslim community.

Pregnant goats among those rescued

However, the volunteers later learnt that two of the rescued goats were pregnant and would also have been slaughtered if they had not been rescued.

Activists raised concerns over the slaughter of pregnant, diseased, or underage animals while also highlighting their inhumane transportation and living conditions prior to slaughter.

IDS founder Chetan Bhanushali said, “We need to move ahead from the practice of sacrificing innocent animals and should sacrifice our vices instead. We have decided to save as many goats as possible every year because even if we cannot save all, it does not mean we will not save any.”

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Goats shifted to shelter in Lonavala

According to IDS, the rescued goats were shifted to Veersevak Shelter in Lonavala, where they will be rehabilitated and looked after for their lifetime along with their kids.

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