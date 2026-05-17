'Brings Back Old Memories': BJP Leader Keshav Upadhye Travels By Mumbai Local Following PM Modi's Fuel Saving Appeal | Keshav Upadhye X Account

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP leader Keshav Upadhye travelled by Mumbai local train from Kurla to Karjat and back after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption and make greater use of public transport amid uncertainty over fuel supply due to the conflict in West Asia.

In a post shared on social media, Upadhye said the Prime Minister had made an earnest appeal to save petrol and diesel by using public transport as much as possible. He said he had accepted the appeal and resolved to travel by public transport at least one day a week.

कुर्ला to कर्जत



जनतेच्या जीवनाशी जोडलेला प्रवास,

सार्वजनिक वाहतुकीतून राष्ट्रहिताचा विश्वास !



आदरणीय पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांनी युद्धजन्य परिस्थितीच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर पेट्रोल-डिझेल बचत करत सार्वजनिक वाहतूक व्यवस्थेचा अधिकाधिक वापर करण्याचे केलेले आवाहन मनापासून स्वीकारत,… pic.twitter.com/YLeOly1wWo — Keshav Upadhye (@keshavupadhye) May 17, 2026

Upadhye said he took the local train while travelling to Raigad district for a BJP study camp, where he was scheduled to make a presentation. He said the journey from Kurla to Karjat and back brought back several old memories.

He said travelling by local train was not new to him, recalling that for many years he had travelled standing at the door of the Virar local between Dahisar and Churchgate, experiencing the life of the common Mumbaikar closely.

During the journey, Upadhye said he also noticed the changing face of Mumbai’s public transport system, pointing to cleaner stations, more disciplined arrangements and local trains running on time as positive changes.

He added that he had travelled to the BJP office by metro last Monday and described both his metro and local train journeys as positive experiences of the city’s public transport network.

Calling public transport more than just a travel facility, Upadhye said it was also a collective responsibility towards protecting the environment, conserving fuel and safeguarding national interest.

PM Modi's Apeal To Citizens

Prime Minister Modi had earlier urged citizens to conserve fuel and use resources responsibly in view of the uncertainty in global supply chains and fluctuations in international crude oil prices triggered by tensions in West Asia. He had appealed to people to increasingly use public transport systems such as metro rail services and adopt environmentally responsible practices to reduce pressure on fuel consumption and foreign exchange reserves.

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