BJP Leader Keshav Upadhye Takes Mumbai Metro Ride Following PM Modi’s Call To Save Fuel Amid Global Crisis |

BJP Maharashtra Vice President Keshav Upadhye on Monday shared details of his metro journey from Santacruz to Churchgate, saying the experience reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of sustainable urban development.

In a social media post, Upadhye said he chose to travel by metro in response to Modi’s appeal encouraging citizens to make greater use of public transportation systems and help reduce fuel consumption amid global uncertainty.

His remarks came after the Prime Minister urged citizens to conserve fuel and use resources responsibly following disruptions in global supply chains and volatility in the international oil market caused by the ongoing US, Iran conflict. Modi had appealed to people to increasingly use public transport systems, including metro services, and adopt environmentally responsible practices to reduce pressure on fuel consumption and foreign exchange outflows.

Upadhye stated that projects such as the metro network are transforming Mumbai and other cities by making travel faster, more convenient, and environmentally responsible.

Interaction During Journey

During the journey, Upadhye met Nilesh Madane, personal assistant to Legislative Council Chairman Prof Ram Shinde. He said the interaction allowed him to closely observe the pace of infrastructure led development taking place across Maharashtra.

According to Upadhye, modern transportation systems represent the Centre’s focus on disciplined growth, sustainability, and improving the daily lives of ordinary citizens.

Focus On Infrastructure Development

The BJP leader also praised Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for supporting large scale infrastructure projects in the state. He referred to initiatives including the Mumbai Metro network, Samruddhi Mahamarg, Coastal Road projects, and urban development works.

Upadhye said these initiatives are helping Maharashtra move towards greater modernisation and connectivity. He further added that the BJP’s governance approach continues to prioritise national interest, development, and long term public welfare.

Calling for greater public participation, Upadhye urged citizens to support eco friendly transport systems and contribute towards nation building through responsible civic practices.