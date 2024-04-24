 Chennai Petroleum Corporation Shares Up Over 10% After Q4FY24 Earnings; Announces Dividend Of ₹55 Per Equity Share
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessChennai Petroleum Corporation Shares Up Over 10% After Q4FY24 Earnings; Announces Dividend Of ₹55 Per Equity Share

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Shares Up Over 10% After Q4FY24 Earnings; Announces Dividend Of ₹55 Per Equity Share

The company's standalone revenue from operation stood at Rs 20,822.95 crore for Q4FY24.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 02:25 PM IST
article-image
Cipla Shares Rally Nearly 8% After Q3FY24 Earnings/Representative Image |

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited on Wednesday announced its standalone and consolidated earnings for the quarter ended March 31, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Shares Performance

After the release of the quarterly earnings, the shares of the company surged over 10 per cent on BSE.

The shares of the company at 1:49 pm IST were trading at Rs 1,066.05, up by 14.70 per cent.

Screenshot of CPCL shares

Screenshot of CPCL shares |

During today's trading hour's, the company's shares reported the following performance: the shares opened at Rs 931.10, reached a high of Rs 1,083.70, and dipped to a low of Rs 915.10 as of 1:56 PM IST.

Read Also
Rama Steel Tubes Board Approves ₹500 Crore Further Public Offering; Stock Closes Over 6% In Green
article-image

Financial Highlights

According to the regulatory filing, the company announced a dividend of Rs 55 per share.

In the exchange filing, it added, "The Board of Directors have recommended Preference dividend of 6.65 per cent on the outstanding preference shares amounting to Rs 33.25 Cr for the year and Final Equity dividend of Rs 55 Per equity share (face value: Rs.10 per equity share), subject to approval by the members of the Company."

Standalone Financial Results

The company's standalone revenue from operation stood at Rs 20,822.95 crore for Q4FY24 and the total income stood at Rs 20,826.44 crore. The total expenses were at Rs 19,982.92 crore, and the profit for the period stood at Rs 612.38 crore against Rs 1,004.19 crore in Q3FY24.

Read Also
Shriram Finance Introduces FD With Whopping Returns
article-image

Consolidated Financial Results

On the consolidated basis, the company reported a total income of Rs 20,826.44 crore in Q4FY24 against 21,351.83 crore in Q3FY24.

The total expenses were at Rs 19,982.92 crore and the profit for the period of the company in the Q4FY24 stood at Rs 627.89 crore against Rs 1,012.81 crore in the previous quarter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bajaj Teases India Launch of Pulsar NS400 Ahead of May 3

Bajaj Teases India Launch of Pulsar NS400 Ahead of May 3

Indian IT Services Sector To See 2nd-Consecutive Year Of Muted Revenue Growth

Indian IT Services Sector To See 2nd-Consecutive Year Of Muted Revenue Growth

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Shares Up Over 10% After Q4FY24 Earnings; Announces Dividend Of ₹55...

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Shares Up Over 10% After Q4FY24 Earnings; Announces Dividend Of ₹55...

Boeing Fiascos Continue: Flight Loses Wheel During Take Off In South Africa, Watch Viral Video

Boeing Fiascos Continue: Flight Loses Wheel During Take Off In South Africa, Watch Viral Video

Build Credit Score While Enjoying Terrific Rewards: Get An FD Based Credit Card from Kotak811 Today

Build Credit Score While Enjoying Terrific Rewards: Get An FD Based Credit Card from Kotak811 Today