Ador Welding Posts Rs 26.94 Crore Consolidated Net Profit For September Quarter, Company Declares Q2 FY27 Financial Results

Ador Welding |

Mumbai: Ador Welding Limited on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹26.94 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. This represents a 7.7% increase from the ₹25.01 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

Revenue Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹344.74 crore, up from ₹281.09 crore in Q2 FY26. Total income for the quarter also increased to ₹349.55 crore, compared to ₹285.41 crore in the year-ago period.

Expense Overview

Total expenses for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 were ₹313.17 crore, a rise from ₹251.74 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Cost of raw materials consumed amounted to ₹199.37 crore, while employee benefits expense was ₹32.73 crore.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was ₹15.48, an increase from ₹14.37 in the year-ago quarter. Diluted EPS also rose to ₹15.43 from ₹14.37.

Interim Dividend Declared

The Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of ₹7.50 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27. This dividend, with a face value of ₹10 per share, will be paid on or before Friday, 20 November 2026, with the record date set for Friday, 30 October 2026.

Exceptional Items

The company noted an exceptional item of ₹2.75 crore in the year ended 31 March 2026, related to the impact on account of new Labour Codes. This item was not present in the current or year-ago quarter results.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.