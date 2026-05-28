Welding Sparks Trigger Massive Truck Fire In Bhopal; Workshop Owner’s Son Suffers Burn Injuries | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out in a truck during welding work in the Bilkhiriya police station area of Bhopal, leaving the vehicle completely gutted and seriously injuring the workshop operator’s son.

Police on Thursday registered a case against the fabrication workshop operator following a complaint by the truck owner.

According to police, Virendra Verma, 47, a cloth merchant from Indore, owns the truck, which operates for transportation services from Mandideep. On May 18, he had sent the vehicle to a fabrication workshop in Transport Nagar for repair work. The workshop is operated by Irshad Khan.

During the repair work, Irshad’s son Dilshad was reportedly welding the upper portion of the truck when sparks from the welding process allegedly triggered a fire. Within moments, flames engulfed the entire vehicle.

The situation worsened after the truck’s diesel tank exploded, reducing the vehicle to ashes. Dilshad was unable to escape in time and sustained nearly 35% burn injuries.

He was immediately rushed to Hamidia Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.