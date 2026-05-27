IPS Officer’s Teen Daughter Ends Life In Bhopal, Leaves Behind Emotional Note Addressed To Parents

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A suicide note has been found in connection with the death of a 16-year-old daughter of a senior IPS officer in Bhopal, police said on Wednesday.

The Class 11 student was found hanging at her family’s residence in the Char Imli area under Habibganj police station limits on Tuesday evening.

ACP Tiwari said the note contained the teenager’s emotional message and feelings addressed to her parents. However, police have not yet revealed the exact contents of the note.

According to ACP Umesh Tiwari, the girl’s father had returned home for lunch when he discovered his daughter hanging inside her room. Police were immediately informed, following which a team reached the spot and started an investigation.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: 16-year-old daughter of an IPS officer found dead at their official residence in Bhopal. A suicide note has been found.



ACP Umesh Tiwari says, "SHO received information yesterday that when the IPS officer returned home for lunch, he found his daughter… pic.twitter.com/yp1KGZXA3G — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2026

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was also called to examine the scene.

During the investigation, police recovered a suicide note from beside the girl’s bed.

He further said that all possible angles in the case are being investigated. Police are also checking the girl’s mobile phone, social media activity and personal contacts as part of the probe.

The body was sent for postmortem examination on Tuesday and was later handed over to the family after the procedure on Wednesday.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | |

Earlier, police had said that no suicide note was found during the initial inspection of the room. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Read the full story below :