Senior IPS Officer 17-Year-Old Daughter Hangs Herself At Her Char Imli Residence In Bhopal

Senior IPS Officer's 17-Year-Old Daughter Hangs Herself At Her Char Imli Residence In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old daughter of a senior IPS officer allegedly committed suicide at her Char Imli residence under the Habibganj police station limits on Tuesday evening. The teenager was a Class 11 student who lived with her family at the quarters.

According to police sources, the tragic incident came to light when the girl did not leave her room for an extended period, prompting family members to check on her welfare. They discovered her hanging inside the room and immediately alerted local authorities.

A police team from the Habibganj police station rushed to the spot and dispatched the body for a mandatory postmortem examination. Initial site inspections did not yield any suicide note, leaving the underlying cause behind the extreme step unclear.

Habibganj SHO Sanjeev Chouksey confirmed that an official case has been registered and a meticulous investigation is underway.

Detectives are currently analyzing the student's mobile phone data, personal contacts and social media accounts while recording statements from family members and close acquaintances. Sources added that while the senior official is posted at the Police Headquarters, his wife is employed in the judicial service.