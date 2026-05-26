Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI Reaches Samarth Singh’s Bhopal Residence, Investigates Crime Scene-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached the residence of Samarth Singh-- husband and a key suspect in Twisha Sharma's death case, in Bhopal on Tuesday.

The CBI team visited the house located in the Katara Hills area, where Twisha Sharma was found hanging on May 12.

Officials inspected different parts of the house and examined the crime scene as part of the investigation. A team of women officers was also seen entering the residence along with other CBI officials.

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#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh | CBI team reaches the residence of Twisha's husband and the accused Samarth Singh in connection with its probe into the Twisha Sharma death case



CBI re-registered the FIR originally lodged at the Katara Hills Police Station and has taken over the… pic.twitter.com/O8Gc8cEKXb — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2026

Media persons gathered outside the house during the visit, but were stopped from entering the premises.

The central agency has now taken over the case from Bhopal Police after directions from the Supreme Court.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: As a part of ongoing investigation, a CBI team has reached the house of former Judge and Mother-in law of Twisha Sharma's Giribala Singh in Bhopal pic.twitter.com/NFldPzImLZ — IANS (@ians_india) May 26, 2026

FIR Re-Registered

The CBI re-registered the FIR that was originally filed at Katara Hills police station against Samarth Singh and his mother, retired judge Giribala Singh.

According to reports, the CBI’s Special Crime Unit first met Bhopal Police officials and collected all important documents, evidence and records related to the investigation before starting its own probe.

Full story

Twisha Sharma, a former model and actor, was found dead at her marital home just a few months after her marriage to advocate Samarth Singh. Her family accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment, mental torture and domestic violence. An FIR was later registered under sections related to dowry death and cruelty against husband and relatives.

The Supreme Court later recommended a CBI inquiry to ensure a fair and independent probe.

Meanwhile, Samarth Singh was earlier arrested in Jabalpur after remaining absconding for several days.

A Bhopal court later sent him to police remand. A second postmortem of Twisha Sharma was also conducted by AIIMS-Delhi doctors after her family raised concerns over the initial investigation.