Twisha Sharma Death Case: Samarth Singh Hid In Jabalpur For 10 Days; Police Re-Examine Crime Scene

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): New details have emerged in the death case of Twisha Sharma as police investigation revealed that main accused Samarth Singh allegedly stayed hidden in Jabalpur for nearly 10 days after the incident.

Katara Hills police station in-charge Sunil Dubey confirmed the development. Samarth is currently on police remand and is being questioned by investigators.

#WATCH | Twisha Sharma death | Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar says, "We are interrogating him (accused Samarth Singh). She (mother-in-law Giribala Singh) has also been interrogated. Three notices have been issued to her...There has been no tampering with CCTV...As soon… pic.twitter.com/XrHLZ9csYl — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2026

Police said Samarth had switched off his mobile phone during the period he was absconding so that his location could not be tracked. However, technical investigation traced his last mobile location to Bhopal, after which police intensified the search for him.

#WATCH | Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh: Twisha Sharma death case | Accused Samarth Singh's advocate Gyanendra Sharma says, "We will inform whatever way the proceeding goes... We are getting to know through the media that the lawyers have quit the case, while it is not so... The senior… pic.twitter.com/wHevB3FfJg — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2026

During questioning, Samarth reportedly admitted that he kept changing locations and avoided direct contact with people while on the run. Investigators suspect he may have received help from some people during this period.

Police are now identifying those who were in contact with him on May 12 and 13 and are likely to question them soon.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | The body of Twisha Sharma is being taken from the AIIMS Bhopal mortuary for her last rites



The second autopsy of Twisha Sharma was conducted today by senior doctors of AIIMS Delhi, following the directions of the Madhya Pradesh HC pic.twitter.com/BA5jNxY1iT — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2026

Findings do not match the story

Meanwhile, police have once again inspected the crime scene and prepared a fresh map of the area to verify every detail linked to the case. Sources said some findings from the spot do not completely match the theory formed so far, due to which every angle is being investigated carefully. Officials are also checking whether there was any tampering with evidence.

The possibility of a CBI probe in the case is also growing stronger. Documents and evidence collected by the state investigation team may be handed over to the central agency if a CBI investigation begins.

Officials are currently examining mobile data, CCTV footage and call detail records to understand who was active before and after the incident. Twisha’s final chats and movements are also under investigation.

TWISHA SHARMA WAS NOT PUNISHED FOR LYING. SHE WAS PUNISHED FOR BEING HONEST.



Twisha Sharma reportedly disclosed her past to Samarth Singh before marriage. That should have ended the matter forever.



Instead, marriage allegedly became psychological warfare.



-- A husband… pic.twitter.com/w38Zh4a1Kj — Arpita Shaiva (@arpispeaks) May 25, 2026

So far, police have seized the clothes Twisha was wearing at the time of death, the hanging material and her mobile phone. Digital activity, chats and call records are being examined.

During the investigation, police also found a Volkswagen car key in the pocket of Twisha’s shorts. Her family, however, claimed that she did not know how to drive. Police are now trying to find out how the car key ended up in her pocket.