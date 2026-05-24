Twisha Sharma Death Case: Actress Cremated 12 Days After Death Following Second Postmortem In Bhopal -- VIDEO | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The body of actress Twisha Sharma, daughter-in-law of a retired judge, was handed over to her family on Sunday after a second postmortem examination was conducted at AIIMS Bhopal following directions from the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The second autopsy was carried out by a team of senior doctors from AIIMS Delhi and lasted for nearly three hours.

After completing the procedure, the medical team left Bhopal. Samples and viscera related to the postmortem were safely preserved at AIIMS Bhopal, while the final report will be submitted in a sealed envelope.

After the postmortem, Twisha Sharma’s body was taken from the AIIMS Bhopal mortuary to Bhadbhada crematorium for the last rites.

Devastaing visuals surface:

Visuals from outside the mortuary showed emotional scenes as Twisha’s mother and family members broke down in grief before the body was taken for cremation.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | The body of Twisha Sharma handed over to her family for the last rites



(Visuals from outside the AIIMS Bhopal mortuary) pic.twitter.com/BvY3Lvudol — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2026

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | The body of Twisha Sharma is being taken from the AIIMS Bhopal mortuary for her last rites



The second autopsy of Twisha Sharma was conducted today by senior doctors of AIIMS Delhi, following the directions of the Madhya Pradesh HC pic.twitter.com/BA5jNxY1iT — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2026

Twisha Sharma had died under suspicious circumstances on the night of May 12 at her residence in the Katara Hills area of Bhopal.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Last rites of Twisha Sharma being performed at the crematorium in Bhopal pic.twitter.com/nAvG5l7sIP — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2026

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Visuals from outside the AIIMS Bhopal mortuary; the body of Twisha Sharma will be handed over to her family for the last rites pic.twitter.com/QcQlhTaHFb — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2026

While her in-laws claimed it was a case of suicide, her family alleged that she was murdered by her husband and in-laws.

The case remains under investigation.

Maj Gen Shyam Shrivastava attends funeral

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: On the Twisha Sharma death case, Maj Gen Shyam Shrivastava (Retd) says, "...I hope we get justice now...The Supreme Court is also involved..." pic.twitter.com/fHUTN4lR41 — IANS (@ians_india) May 24, 2026

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: The last rites of Twisha Sharma are being performed at a crematorium in Bhopal pic.twitter.com/0V77iZKGAU — IANS (@ians_india) May 24, 2026

As he second post-mortem was successfuly conducted on Twisha Sharma's body and the body was handed over to the family, Major General Shyam Shrivastava said, "Bahut dino ke baad use antim sanskar naseeb ho raha hai, aue ye sab in logon ki wajah se ho raha hai...thodi si positivity hume is case me dekhne ko mil rahi hai...umeed hai ki jaldi nyay mil jaye."

"After many days, she is finally getting her last rites, and all this happened because of these people. We are seeing a little positivity in this case now. We hope justice will be delivered soon."