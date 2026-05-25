Twisha Sharma Death Case: ‘Don't Know How We Will Live Without Her,' Twisha's Dad Gets Emotional, Thanks Everyone For Support

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Twisha Sharma's father Navnidhi Sharma was seen getting emotional after the Supreme Court hearing. Briefing media on Tuesday, he thanked everyone for the support, however sighed, "how will I live without her?"
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Sharma also alleged that there had already been tampering in the case, claiming the crime scene was left open and evidence was compromised.
He further said that even after anticipatory bail, videography was carried out at the massage parlour in an attempt to create a “designed narrative” before the public.
Repeating his demand for a CBI probe, he said whatever evidence still remains should be protected so the investigation can move forward properly.
Twisha Sharma, a Noida resident and former model-actor, was found dead at her in-laws’ home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12, just months after her marriage to lawyer Samarth Singh. Her family alleged dowry harassment and raised questions over the investigation, leading to protests and demands for a CBI probe.
The case later reached the Supreme Court, which took suo motu cognisance over alleged procedural lapses and concerns about a fair investigation, especially as the accused’s mother is a retired judge. A second post-mortem was also conducted by an AIIMS-Delhi team following High Court directions.