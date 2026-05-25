Twisha Sharma Death Case: ‘Don't Know How We Will Live Without Her,' Twisha's Dad Gets Emotional, Thanks Everyone For Support

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Twisha Sharma's father Navnidhi Sharma was seen getting emotional after the Supreme Court hearing. Briefing media on Tuesday, he thanked everyone for the support, however sighed, "how will I live without her?"

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | Twisha Sharma death case | Bhopal | Twisha's father Navnidhi Sharma says, "...We don't know how we will live without her...I thank everyone for their support and she will get justice. This case will set an example for everyone and people's faith in the judicial process… pic.twitter.com/rsg2b8gqzr — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2026

Sharma also alleged that there had already been tampering in the case, claiming the crime scene was left open and evidence was compromised.

He further said that even after anticipatory bail, videography was carried out at the massage parlour in an attempt to create a “designed narrative” before the public.

VIDEO | Twisha Sharma death: “I hope she will get justice. I thank the Supreme Court for taking suo motu cognisance of the matter,” says Navnidhi Sharma, father of Twisha Sharma, at a prayer meeting after the funeral.



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/J5xoPK9pVg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 24, 2026

Repeating his demand for a CBI probe, he said whatever evidence still remains should be protected so the investigation can move forward properly.

CJI 'pained' over handling, coverage of the case; confident that truth will be found



Track more updates: https://t.co/oF1dEhpXDO pic.twitter.com/gGAtE1tiPx — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) May 25, 2026

Twisha Sharma, a Noida resident and former model-actor, was found dead at her in-laws’ home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12, just months after her marriage to lawyer Samarth Singh. Her family alleged dowry harassment and raised questions over the investigation, leading to protests and demands for a CBI probe.

VIDEO | Twisha Sharma death case: Twisha’s father Navnidhi Sharma and mother Rekha Sharma break down during the last rites of their daughter at Bhadbhada cremation ground. Family members also pay tribute to Twisha.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/BSJBLmaCja — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 24, 2026

The case later reached the Supreme Court, which took suo motu cognisance over alleged procedural lapses and concerns about a fair investigation, especially as the accused’s mother is a retired judge. A second post-mortem was also conducted by an AIIMS-Delhi team following High Court directions.