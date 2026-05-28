Famous Urdu Poet Bashir Badr Passes Away At 91 In Bhopal; Check Out Some Of His Most Admired Shayaris

Urdu Poet Bashir Badr Passes Away At 91 In Bhopal | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Renowned Urdu poet and ghazal writer Bashir Badr passed away at the age of 91 in Bhopal on Thursday - coinciding with Bakird.

Known for his style of recitation and timeless poetry, he was admired by millions of fans across the country.

Bashir Badr breathed his last at around 12 noon at his residence in Idgah Hills, Bhopal. He had been suffering from dementia and other age-related health problems for a long time.

His death has created a wave of grief among literature lovers, artists and admirers in India and abroad.

Many senior poets and writers expressed deep sorrow and described his passing as the end of an era.

Born on February 15, 1935, in Ayodhya of Uttar Pradesh, Badr completed his higher education and PhD from Aligarh Muslim University.

He later served as the head of the Urdu department at Meerut College for many years.

Nishtha Kumar / Medium

Badr’s journey

Education: Completed B.A., M.A. and PhD from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

Career: Worked as a lecturer at Aligarh Muslim University and later served as Head of the Urdu Department (HOD) at Meerut College for 17 years.

Major Awards: Received the Padma Shri (1999), Sahitya Akademi Award (1999), Uttar Pradesh Urdu Academy Award (four times) and Bihar Urdu Academy Award.

Literary Contribution: Wrote more than 18,000 couplets (sher), 7 Urdu ghazal collections, Hindi poetry collections, 2 autobiographical books and several works published in Devanagari, Gujarati and foreign languages.

Dr Bashir Badr was widely respected for his contribution to modern Urdu ghazals and remained one of the most loved voices in Indian literature.

Still relatable!

Though podcasts and social media content creation have become a new obsession for the current generation, Bashir Badr’s poetry still remains relatable and heartfelt in times of need.

There are also several communities of readers and writers on social media cherishing Badr’s words and thoughts.