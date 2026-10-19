HFCL Q2 FY27 Consolidated PAT Jumps 448% To ₹394.22 Crore, Revenue Up 143%

HFCL Limited |

Mumbai: HFCL Limited, a technology enterprise specialising in optical fiber and telecom products, announced on October 19, 2026, its consolidated financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.

Half-Year Performance

For the half year ended September 30, 2026, consolidated profit before tax (PBT) increased by 1311.62% to ₹870.12 crore, while PAT grew by 1401.31% to ₹639.86 crore.

Q2 Financial Highlights

Consolidated EBITDA for the second quarter rose 223.55% year-on-year to ₹658.00 crore, with the EBITDA margin expanding by 640 basis points to 25.89%. Consolidated PBT for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹538.60 crore, marking a 406.49% year-on-year increase.

Order Book and Outlook

The company's order book stands at ₹28,911 crore, providing multi-year revenue visibility. HFCL expects revenue growth of at least 80% over FY26 for the current financial year, supported by business visibility and momentum.

Future Investments

HFCL plans to invest approximately ₹1,800 crore across optical fiber, cable, and preform manufacturing to expand capacity and deepen integration. The company's Defence and Aerospace business aims for a revenue of approximately ₹500 crore in FY27.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.