 HFCL Q2 FY27 Consolidated PAT Jumps 448% To ₹394.22 Crore, Revenue Up 143%
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHFCL Q2 FY27 Consolidated PAT Jumps 448% To ₹394.22 Crore, Revenue Up 143%

HFCL Q2 FY27 Consolidated PAT Jumps 448% To ₹394.22 Crore, Revenue Up 143%

HFCL Limited reported a 448.14% increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹394.22 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026. Consolidated revenue for the quarter grew 143.62% year-on-year to ₹2,541.79 crore.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 19, 2026, 12:13 PM IST
HFCL Q2 FY27 Consolidated PAT Jumps 448% To ₹394.22 Crore, Revenue Up 143%
HFCL Limited |

Mumbai: HFCL Limited, a technology enterprise specialising in optical fiber and telecom products, announced on October 19, 2026, its consolidated financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.

Read Also
Maithan Alloys Acquires 7.8 Lakh Shares In HFCL For ₹20 Crore
Maithan Alloys Acquires 7.8 Lakh Shares In HFCL For ₹20 Crore

Half-Year Performance

For the half year ended September 30, 2026, consolidated profit before tax (PBT) increased by 1311.62% to ₹870.12 crore, while PAT grew by 1401.31% to ₹639.86 crore.

Q2 Financial Highlights

Consolidated EBITDA for the second quarter rose 223.55% year-on-year to ₹658.00 crore, with the EBITDA margin expanding by 640 basis points to 25.89%. Consolidated PBT for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹538.60 crore, marking a 406.49% year-on-year increase.

Order Book and Outlook

The company's order book stands at ₹28,911 crore, providing multi-year revenue visibility. HFCL expects revenue growth of at least 80% over FY26 for the current financial year, supported by business visibility and momentum.

Read Also
Maithan Alloys Acquires 0.07% Stake In HFCL For ₹29.72 Crore
Maithan Alloys Acquires 0.07% Stake In HFCL For ₹29.72 Crore

Future Investments

HFCL plans to invest approximately ₹1,800 crore across optical fiber, cable, and preform manufacturing to expand capacity and deepen integration. The company's Defence and Aerospace business aims for a revenue of approximately ₹500 crore in FY27.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source