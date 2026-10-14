Maithan Alloys Acquires 7.8 Lakh Shares In HFCL For ₹20 Crore

Maithan Alloys |

Mumbai: Maithan Alloys Limited announced on Wednesday its acquisition of 7.8 lakh equity shares of HFCL Limited, a listed entity, for ₹20 crore. This transaction, completed on 13 October 2026, resulted in Maithan Alloys holding a 0.05% stake in HFCL.

Transaction Details

The shares were acquired through the stock exchange as a cash consideration. Maithan Alloys stated that the investment is intended for long-term and short-term benefits, but it does not plan to acquire control of HFCL's management.

Target Entity Profile

HFCL Limited operates in the telecom infrastructure sector. Its business includes high-end telecom and defence equipment, optical fibre, optical fibre cables, and passive connectivity solutions. HFCL also provides engineering, procurement, and construction services.

HFCL Financials

As of 31 March 2026, HFCL reported a turnover of ₹4,528 crore, a profit after tax of ₹253 crore, and a net worth of ₹4,727 crore. Its turnover for the financial years 2024-2025 and 2023-2024 was ₹3,795 crore and ₹4,075 crore, respectively.

Background

HFCL was incorporated on 11 May 1987. The company's presence is primarily in India. Information regarding HFCL was obtained from its website and its Annual Report for FY 2025-2026, as well as the BSE website.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.