Jaipur Police Probe Alleged Theft Of Defence Robotics Technology, Secret Coding And Sensitive Equipment | AI Representational Image

Jaipur: A case of theft of secret coding, robotic technology, and sensitive equipment from a company has been registered in Jaipur. The company involved manufactures robotic equipment for the Indian Army as well.

The police have filed a case against four accused on court orders, and the investigation is ongoing. Shivdaspura Police Station Officer Rajesh Gautam said that based on a report from company representative Bhuvnesh Mishra, a case has been filed against Mohanlal Chaudhary, Rohit Solanki, Devesh Upadhyay, and Vikas under various sections.

He says that the FIR accuses Mohanlal Chaudhary, marketing officer of a deep-tech robot manufacturing company registered with the Government of India, of stealing the company's secret coding, robotic technology, and sensitive equipment. The accused allegedly took away LiDAR sensors, UGR (unmanned aerial vehicle) parts, and camera modules (MK 15 remote). These technologies are reported to be used in the defense sector, drones, surveillance, and advanced robotics.

The FIR alleges that this sensitive equipment, the robot's coding, and other sensitive information were shared with other accused. Consequently, the three individuals with whom the accused shared this information and equipment have also been named in the case. The police officer said that, on court orders, a case has been filed against four accused under various sections. An investigation into every aspect of the case is ongoing.

The FIR also alleges that the accused, Mohanlal, created fake company letterheads and quotations and transferred the amounts owed by customers to personal bank accounts. It is alleged that he attempted to obtain a tender by submitting fake company documents to DLB, Jaipur.

The report states that the company's SIM card was seized from the accused, and the data was restored. Subsequently, WhatsApp chats and other information revealed the entire case. The accused possessed the company's laptop and mobile phone, which contained sensitive data related to robot-purchasing companies and the defense sector.

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Given the company's reported work involving defense-related robotic technology, the case could have implications beyond a conventional theft or fraud investigation. However, police have not yet disclosed whether any classified defense information was actually compromised.