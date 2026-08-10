Pune: Four-Year-Old Girl Attacked by Pack Of Seven Stray Dogs In Pimpri-Chinchwad, CCTV Captures Incident | AI

Pune: A four-year-old girl was seriously injured after being attacked by a pack of seven stray dogs in Mhetre Vasti, Pimpri-Chinchwad, on Sunday afternoon. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, showing the dogs surrounding and repeatedly biting the child.

According to the information available, the girl had stepped out of her house to play in an open area nearby when the dogs suddenly surrounded her. As she tried to escape, two dogs attacked and bit her. Five more dogs then joined the attack.

The CCTV footage shows the child struggling to get away as the pack continued to surround her. Hearing her cries and seeing the attack, people in the area rushed to the spot. They managed to drive the dogs away and rescued the girl.

The child sustained serious injuries and was taken for medical treatment. She is currently undergoing treatment.

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The incident has once again raised concerns among residents over the presence of stray dogs in residential areas of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Residents have urged the civic authorities to take immediate steps to address the stray dog menace and prevent such attacks, especially involving children.

The incident has also renewed demands for stronger measures to ensure the safety of residents in areas where stray dog attacks have become a concern.