Deepfake Ratan Tata Video Leads Pune Nurse Into ₹4.09-Lakh Investment Scam | AI

Pune: A 38-year-old nurse from Ambegaon was allegedly cheated of more than ₹4 lakh in an online investment fraud after she came across a deepfake video of late industrialist Ratan Tata on Instagram. The Pune Cyber Police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the case.

According to the complaint, the woman came across the video in October 2024. The clip falsely depicted Ratan Tata discussing investment opportunities in the share market. Believing the video to be genuine, she clicked on an advertisement linked to it and shared her personal details.

Soon after, she received a call from a man who introduced himself as “Manumohan”. He allegedly told her about an investment opportunity in a company called “World Tradex” and promised her high returns.

The woman then began transferring money to bank accounts provided by the callers. Between October 9, 2024, and June 13, 2025, she made 11 online transactions and transferred a total of ₹4,09,100.

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The fraudsters also gave her a link to an online investment portal. When she logged in, the portal showed large profits against the amount she had invested. This made her believe that her money was growing and that the investment was genuine.

However, when the woman later tried to withdraw the money, she was allegedly asked to deposit more funds. She then realised that she had been cheated.

The woman approached the Pune Cyber Police and filed a complaint on March 4, 2026. Following an inquiry and verification of the complaint, police registered an FIR against the unidentified accused.

The case has been registered under Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66D of the Information Technology Act. Police are now investigating the transactions and attempting to identify the persons behind the alleged fraud.