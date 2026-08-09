Pune Man Dies By Suicide After Being Accused Of Stealing Gold Earring | Representative image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A 26-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after being accused of stealing a gold earring and facing demands for money and threats, according to a complaint filed with Bhosari police.

The incident took place at around 10.45 am on 27th July at Destination Kshitij Housing Society in Bhosari. The deceased has been identified as Vinod Pemaram Choudhary.

According to the complaint filed by his father, Pemaram Lasaram Choudhary, 58, a resident of Bhosari and a native of Desuri in Rajasthan, a woman had accused Vinod of having the gold earring at his shop.

Police said the deceased Vinod and his family own a shop in the Bhosari area. The woman, identified as Saroj Nagnath Mane, allegedly demanded Rs 85,000 from Vinod and threatened to approach the police if he did not pay the money.

According to the complaint, Vinod later paid Rs 1 lakh. However, Mane allegedly returned with another person and demanded an additional Rs 55,000. She also allegedly threatened Vinod to file a police complaint against him, the complaint states.

Police said Vinod was distressed by the alleged accusations, money demands and mental harassment. He later jumped from the terrace of the 12th-floor building, resulting in his death.

Based on the complaint, Bhosari police have registered a case against Mane. Police are investigating the circumstances leading to Vinod’s death and the allegations made against the woman.

Police are also looking into the alleged money demands and threats. Police Sub-Inspector Sunil Daund is conducting further investigation into the case.