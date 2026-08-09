WATCH: Pune Crime Branch Raids The Houz Commune Bar At 3 AM In Viman Nagar, 100 People Found Partying Beyond Permitted Hours

Pune Crime Branch Raids The Houz Commune Bar At 3 AM In Viman Nagar, 100 People Found Partying Beyond Permitted Hours | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Crime Branch raided a pub in the Viman Nagar area at around 3 am on Sunday and found nearly 80 to 100 people partying inside. The pub, The Houz Commune - Bar and Eatery, was allegedly operating well beyond the permitted closing time.

The raid has once again raised questions over the enforcement of rules governing pubs and clubs in Pune.

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According to the information available, pubs and clubs in the city are permitted to remain open only until 1.30 am. However, the Crime Branch found the party continuing at The Houz Commune nearly 90 minutes after the deadline.

Police officials received information that the pub was still operating and that a large number of customers were present. Acting on the information, a crime branch team reached the premises and conducted a surprise raid.

At the time of the raid, around 80 to 100 men and women were present on the dance floor. A DJ was playing music, and the party continued despite the late hour.

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The police took the people present at the venue into custody for questioning. Officials also began checking the activities taking place inside the pub.

The focus of the police action is now on the pub’s operator and manager. A case is in the process of being registered against them for allegedly violating the permitted operating hours.

The police are also checking whether the pub had all the required licences and permissions. This includes permissions related to the sale and serving of alcohol. Officials are also likely to examine whether any other rules were violated during the party.

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The raid was carried out after the crime branch received specific information about the pub operating beyond the permitted time. Police officials acted on the information and reached the venue in the early hours of Sunday.

The incident has again brought the city’s nightlife under scrutiny. Pune has seen repeated concerns over pubs and clubs allegedly operating beyond permitted hours.

The police investigation will establish how the pub continued to operate until around 3 am and whether the management had obtained any special permission to remain open beyond the regular deadline.

Further action will depend on the findings of the investigation and the sections applied in the case.