Pune Court Sentences Man To 10 Years In Jail For Raping Minor | Representational Image

Pune: A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by a Pune court for raping a 17-year-old girl in a case registered at Hadapsar Police Station in 2020.

Court Imposes Additional Fines

The verdict was pronounced on Friday, August 7, by Special District and Sessions Judge S.M. Tapkire at the Shivajinagar Sessions Court. The court convicted accused Abhay Shivaji Bansode under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on Bansode. In case of non-payment, he will have to undergo an additional six months of simple imprisonment. He was separately convicted under Section 342 of the IPC and sentenced to one year of simple imprisonment along with a ₹1,000 fine. Failure to pay the second fine will result in an additional 15 days of simple imprisonment.

Case Registered At Hadapsar Police Station In 2020

The victim was 17 years and six months old at the time of the incident. The case was registered at Hadapsar Police Station under Sections 376, 201 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 4 and 17 of the POCSO Act.

The second accused, Niranjan Shetty Chaudhary, was acquitted by the court due to lack of sufficient evidence against him.

The case was investigated by Police Sub Inspector R.R. Patil. Assistant Public Prosecutors Sunil Hande, Patil and Surekha Kshirsagar represented the prosecution during the trial.

The prosecution and court proceedings were coordinated by PSI R R Patil, along with police personnel attached to the court liaison team.

Senior Police Inspector Hemant Patil was the officer in charge of Hadapsar Police Station when the case was pursued.