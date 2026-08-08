Vanrang 2026 Brings Maharashtra’s Tribal Heritage To Mumbai, Showcases Art, Culture And Livelihoods |

Mumbai: The second day of the three-day state-level ‘Vanrang 2026’ Tribal Culture Festival witnessed an overwhelming response from visitors at the Y.B. Chavan Centre in Nariman Point, Mumbai.

The festival, which showcases the rich art, culture, traditions, handicrafts and lifestyle of Maharashtra’s tribal communities, has brought the colours and heritage of remote tribal regions to one of Mumbai’s most prominent locations.

The second day witnessed the presence of NCP (SP) national president and senior leader Sharadchandra Pawar. His presence added significance to the event, where the efforts of Maharashtra minister Narhari Zirwal towards tribal development and promotion of tribal art and culture were appreciated.

Several prominent personalities attended the event, including Pratibha Pawar, Padma Shri award-winning Tarpa player Bhiklya Dhinga, NCP youth leader Yugendra Pawar, Kalyan-Dombivli Mayor Harshali Thavil, former MLA Sunil Bhusara, Uran Municipal Council President Bhavanatai Ghanekar, Bigg Boss fame Shiv Thakare, Pravin Gaikwad, actress Medha Dhande and veteran actress Savita Malpekar.

Direct Market Access for Tribal Artisans

One of the major highlights of ‘Vanrang 2026’ is the effort to connect tribal artisans, traditional healers, women’s self-help groups and farmers directly with consumers.

Traditional handicrafts, Warli and Gond paintings, organic agricultural products and natural medicinal products are being showcased and sold directly to visitors.

The initiative aims to reduce the role of middlemen and ensure that the financial benefits generated from the sale of tribal products reach the artisans and producers directly, thereby creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for tribal families.

Focus on Tribal Development

During the festival, Minister Narhari Zirwal’s efforts towards tribal development, rights and the preservation of tribal heritage came in for appreciation.

The focus has been on taking tribal development schemes beyond announcements and ensuring their implementation on the ground.

According to the organisers, initiatives such as a Tribal Industrial Cluster and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) are aimed at providing tribal youth with skill development, education and employment opportunities.

Efforts are also being made to provide institutional and financial support to tribal athletes, artists, writers, traditional healers and students pursuing higher education.

A Celebration of Tribal Art, Music and Cuisine

‘Vanrang 2026’ is showcasing the rich traditions of the Bhil, Kokna, Thakur and Gond communities, including folk dances, traditional music, handicrafts, traditional attire and indigenous cuisine.

A Tribal Mosaic Art installation created by renowned artist Chetan Raut near Marine Drive, opposite NCPA, has emerged as one of the major attractions of the festival.

A photography exhibition by acclaimed photographer Colston Julian is also drawing considerable attention from visitors.

Tribal Athletes Take Centre Stage

The second day also featured discussions on the challenges faced by tribal athletes in the presence of Arjuna Award-winning athlete Kavita Raut and Anil Vasave, who became the first tribal mountaineer from Maharashtra to summit Mount Everest in May 2026.

Masterclasses by Padma Shri awardees Rahibai Popere, popularly known as ‘Seed Mother’, and Bhiklya Dhinga were also organised.

Visitors actively participated in live workshops on Warli and Gond painting, getting an opportunity to experience tribal art firsthand.

‘Vanrang Awards 2026’

As part of the festival, the prestigious ‘Vanrang Awards 2026’ are being presented to the Swades Foundation for its contribution towards the development of 1,000 villages, Padma Shri Bhiklya Dhinga for Lifetime Achievement, mountaineer Anil Vasave in the field of sports, and IAS officer P. Anbalagan for his contribution to industrial development.

The festival will conclude on August 9 with a grand closing ceremony.

A special ‘Tribal Lunch’, featuring traditional dishes prepared by tribal women under the guidance of Taj chef Raghu Devra, will be another major attraction of the concluding day.

With tribal art, culture and traditional knowledge finding a platform in the heart of Mumbai, ‘Vanrang 2026’ is emerging as an important initiative to promote tribal heritage, provide direct market access to tribal communities and create new opportunities for their economic empowerment.

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